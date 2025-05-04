1999 WRITE THE FUTURE and Los Angeles alternative hip-hop group The Pharcyde linked up for a single called "Timeless." It dropped on April 4 and gave of hazy summer cruising vibes. Initially, it was thought to be a one-off collaboration between the upstart creative collective and the 90s rap posse.
However, on April 22, 88rising, the minds behind 1999, and The Pharcyde announced an EP named after the track. "More to come from The Pharcyde and 1999 WRITE THE FUTURE 🔥 “Timeless” EP is out next Friday, May 2!" It was surprise, but a welcome one at that.
Fans agreed and were immediately ready to see what they could create together. Now, fast forward to May 2 and we got a nice collection of songs to revisit all summer long. It's got a nostalgic feel but with a modern twist. "Phabulous" and the title track are the greatest mixtures of old and new in our opinion.
You can also add "Oscar" to that mix as well with its dreamy chords and the chorus from Slimkid3 that will you leave you floating. Easily, the weirdest track here is the opener "Citrus Nioxide." Contributing to that is Danny Brown who basically defines the word.
The instrumental has this really trickly and glitchy effect that's looped and hanging in the background. But overall, there isn't a bad track here. In fact, we go as far as to say that each track is great in their own way. It's not shattering molds, but sometimes that's not necessary for a project to excel. Stream Timeless with the Spotify and Apple Music embeds below.
Read More: Hottest Rap Albums & Songs Of March 2025
1999 WRITE THE FUTURE & The Pharcyde Timeless
Timeless Tracklist:
- Citrus Nioxide with Danny Brown
- Oscar
- Timeless
- Phabulous