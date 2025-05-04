1999 WRITE THE FUTURE & The Pharcyde Connect For Four Tracks On "Timeless" EP

BY Zachary Horvath 36 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
1999-write-the-future1999-write-the-future
1999 WRITE THE FUTURE surprised a lot of fans with their announcement of a collaborative project and it's a nice early summer treat.

1999 WRITE THE FUTURE and Los Angeles alternative hip-hop group The Pharcyde linked up for a single called "Timeless." It dropped on April 4 and gave of hazy summer cruising vibes. Initially, it was thought to be a one-off collaboration between the upstart creative collective and the 90s rap posse.

However, on April 22, 88rising, the minds behind 1999, and The Pharcyde announced an EP named after the track. "More to come from The Pharcyde and 1999 WRITE THE FUTURE 🔥 “Timeless” EP is out next Friday, May 2!" It was surprise, but a welcome one at that.

Fans agreed and were immediately ready to see what they could create together. Now, fast forward to May 2 and we got a nice collection of songs to revisit all summer long. It's got a nostalgic feel but with a modern twist. "Phabulous" and the title track are the greatest mixtures of old and new in our opinion.

You can also add "Oscar" to that mix as well with its dreamy chords and the chorus from Slimkid3 that will you leave you floating. Easily, the weirdest track here is the opener "Citrus Nioxide." Contributing to that is Danny Brown who basically defines the word.

The instrumental has this really trickly and glitchy effect that's looped and hanging in the background. But overall, there isn't a bad track here. In fact, we go as far as to say that each track is great in their own way. It's not shattering molds, but sometimes that's not necessary for a project to excel. Stream Timeless with the Spotify and Apple Music embeds below.

Read More: Hottest Rap Albums & Songs Of March 2025

1999 WRITE THE FUTURE & The Pharcyde Timeless

Timeless Tracklist:

  1. Citrus Nioxide with Danny Brown
  2. Oscar
  3. Timeless
  4. Phabulous

Read More: Big U RICO Case: What Does It Mean To 'Check In'?

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
Carmen Mandato/Getty Images Music Teyana Taylor Reveals New Album Release Date 3.5K
1999 Bad Boy Records News Notorious B.I.G. & Eminem Embraced Depravity On "Dead Wrong" 19.7K
Michael Loccisano/FilmMagic/Getty Images Music Havoc Reveals One Of His Favorite Prodigy Verses Of All Time 4.2K
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 54.5K