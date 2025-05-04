1999 WRITE THE FUTURE surprised a lot of fans with their announcement of a collaborative project and it's a nice early summer treat.

The instrumental has this really trickly and glitchy effect that's looped and hanging in the background. But overall, there isn't a bad track here. In fact, we go as far as to say that each track is great in their own way. It's not shattering molds, but sometimes that's not necessary for a project to excel. Stream Timeless with the Spotify and Apple Music embeds below.

Fans agreed and were immediately ready to see what they could create together. Now, fast forward to May 2 and we got a nice collection of songs to revisit all summer long. It's got a nostalgic feel but with a modern twist. "Phabulous" and the title track are the greatest mixtures of old and new in our opinion.

