the pharcyde
- MusicThe Pharcyde: Where Are They Now?The Pharcyde continue to perform as a unit.By Demi Phillips
- MusicThe Pharcyde's "Bizarre Ride II The Pharcyde" Turns 31Explore the enduring legacy of The Pharcyde's Bizarre Ride II, a seminal album in alternative hip hop history.By Axl Banks
- NewsLogic Reveals He's Expecting A Baby Boy On "No Pressure" FreestyleLogic flips a classic from The Pharcyde on his new freestyle.By Aron A.
- NewsJuice WRLD Invokes Eminem's "Stan" On "Make Believe""Life isn't real, love's make believe."By Devin Ch
- Music"Yo! MTV Raps" 30th Anniversary Concert To Feature Golden Era GreatsFantastic news for those who love old school hip-hop.By Matthew Parizot
- Original ContentClassic Rotation: Bizarre Ride II the PharcydeOur "Classic Rotation" series revisits classic albums on the day of their release. Today we take a look at The Pharcyde's debut album, "Bizarre Ride II the Pharcyde," which dropped exactly 22 years ago today. By Layne Weiss
- NewsHangoverScram Jones has a hangover. Give Hangover a spin - it's the latest release from Scram Jones, having dropped on Sunday, January 5th, 2014.By hnhh
- NewsFaithThe latest cut from Frank Fiction, aka Bootie Brown of The Pharcyde. The track features Larry Anglin and Hieroglyphic’s Casual, and will be featured on his upcoming project "Bird Talk." Get familiar.By hnhh