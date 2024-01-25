The Pharcyde: Where Are They Now?

The Pharcyde, a pioneering force in alternative Hip Hop, are underrated geniuses. They captured the hearts of fans with their innovative rhymes during the early 1990s. Known for their groundbreaking 1992 album, Bizarre Ride II The Pharcyde, they churned out hits like the jazz-infused “Passin’ Me By.” As time passed, fans often wondered: where are they now? Well, The Pharcyde is still actively pushing out awesome music. As a unit, and as individuals, their artistry has only improved. While they may not be the talk of the town, their core fans continue to root for their success. Here, we will delve into the collective and individual journeys of The Pharcyde and its members.

Becoming Alternative Legends

The Pharcyde is an American Hip Hop group that was formed in 1989. The original members were Imani (Emandu Wilcox), Slimkid3 (Trevant Hardson), Bootie Brown (Romye Robinson), and Fatlip (Derrick Stewart). Altogether, The Pharcyde gained recognition for their playful, yet innovative approach to Hip Hop. Their music is characterized by witty lyrics, unconventional flows, and jazzy, soulful beats.

Following the release of their second album Labcabincalifornia, which received mixed reviews, problems began to arise between Fatlip and the other group members. This led to him leaving the group in 1995. Despite this, the group showed support for Fatlip and his solo career. By 2000, the trio of remaining members made a comeback with the EP, Chapter One: Testing the Waters. Soon after, Slimkid3 left the group to pursue a solo career in 2000.

Waxing On

Persisting with just two members, Bootie Brown and Imani carried on as a group. The Pharcyde released the 2004 album, Humboldt Beginnings, which marked the introduction of collaborators Schmooche Cat and Spaceboy Boogie X. While they have not released new material as a collective, The Pharcyde reunited in 2008 for the annual Rock the Bells Festival Series. The group went on tour the following year and reunited again at Rhymesayers Entertainment's Soundset. In 2022, all four members reunited on the track “My Bad.” The track was released as a part of Fatlip’s album, Torpor. Two years later, Fatlip, Imani, and Slimkid3 performing as The Far Side (formerly of The Pharcyde), went on tour.

Slimkid3 (Trevant Hardson)

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 17: SlimKID3 attends Shepard Fairey's "On Our Hands" Official After Party at Dream Downtown Hotel on September 17, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images)

After his time with The Pharcyde, Slimkid3 continued to contribute to the music scene. Now going by his birth name Tre Hardson, the rapper released his debut EP, The Legend Of Phoenix in 2000. Two years later, Hardson released his solo album Liberation. The album featured artists like Saul Williams, Kim Hill, and Chali 2na. As a solo artist, he stayed true to his unique flow and lyrical style that The Pharcyde fans loved.

In 2006, he released another album, SlimKid3’s Café. Collaborating with DJ Nu-Mark, they first released the EP, Another Day Another Dollar in 2011, and then the album Slimkid3 & DJ Nu-Mark in 2014. His recent ventures showcase a dedication to musical expression that goes beyond the boundaries of traditional Hip Hop. On the personal front, Hardson is satisfied leading a lowkey life, but still performs with The Pharcyde.

Imani (Emandu Wilcox)

PARIS, FRANCE - MARCH 07: Imani of The Pharcyde performs onstage at the New Morning on March 07, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Richard Bord/Getty Images)

Imani has maintained a presence within the industry with his solo endeavors, also highlighting a commitment to his artistry. The Ethiopian rapper, dancer, and activist may not have been as high-profile as some of his counterparts, but his contributions to the genre underscore his unwavering passion for Hip-Hop. He has launched two albums exclusively in Japan, Sagittarius 71 Volume 1, and Dosier Volume 1. Under the independent label, Chapter One, Imani is set to release a solo album soon.

Bootie Brown (Romye Robinson)

SANTA ANA, CA - FEBRUARY 18: Bootie Brown of The Pharcyde performs during Soulquarius 2017 at The Observatory on February 18, 2017 in Santa Ana, California. (Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/WireImage,)

Bootie Brown has taken on various musical ventures since The Pharcyde’s heyday. His recent work exhibits his willingness to experiment with different sounds and styles. He’s since collaborated multiple times with the popular alternative band, Gorillaz. Bootie Brown provided vocals for the track "Dirty Harry," contributing to the unique and eclectic sound that Gorillaz is known for. While Bootie Brown is not a permanent member of Gorillaz, he has joined them on several tours. These include: the Escape to Plastic Beach World Tour, Humanz Tour, and Gorillaz World Tour 2022.

Fatlip (Derrick Stewart)

TINLEY PARK - JULY 19: Fat Lip of The Pharcyde performs during the Rock The Bells concert at the First Midwest Bank Amphitheatre in Tinley Park, Illinois on July 19, 2008. (Photo By Raymond Boyd/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

After he departed from The Pharcyde, Fatlip embarked on a solo career. He worked on projects with artists, including: The Chemical Brothers, L.A. Symphony, The Wascals, and Neon Neon. In 2005, he released his solo debut album The Loneliest Punk, which included his 2000 single “What Up Fatlip?” The album remained his only album until 2022, when he dropped Torpor. The lead single, “Dust In The Wind,” featured Bone Thugs-N-Harmony’s Krayzie Bone. Overall, Fatlip’s journey has been marked by candid self-expression, and artistic evolution.

