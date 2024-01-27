1999 WRITE THE FUTURE Has Another One With "Silence STArEs Me Down" Featuring Rich Brian & Cuco

1999 WRITE THE FUTURE, an ever-growing hip-hop collective that is overseen by 88rising and RCA Records, is showing why they belong. It formed in late 2023, but its impact is already being felt. Rich Brian has been a big reason why it is quickly spreading like wildfire. Since he is tied to the 88rising label, the Indonesian multi-hyphenate has been placed on a handful of tracks already.

Every single one he has been on has brought its unique energy. The first of which was "WORLD STOP TURNING" with Warren Hue and Zion.T. It was also the inaugural 1999 WRITE THE FUTURE song. Then, he, Rick Ross, and redveil worked together for "LiGhT rAiLs." Perhaps the biggest banger from Brian and 1999, redveil brought a tremendous beat with chipmunk soul vocals woven into the production.

Listen To "Silence STArEs Me Down" By Rich Brian & Cuco

Now, he is back to promote this exciting set of collaborations with indie/bedroom pop singer Cuco. "silence STArEs me down" is a somber track about loneliness and not being able to take on the world with someone you love. Cuco brings a simple, short, but catchy chorus that has an earworm of a melody once you hear it. "And I know that if I really try / I can bring myself to make it right / I just gotta understand what's happenin' when silence stares me down." Brian and Cuco also did a karaoke-style performance of the track, so be sure to check that out as well.

What are your initial thoughts on this brand-new single, "silence STArEs me down" by 1999 WRITE THE FUTURE, Rich Brian, and Cuco? Is this the best track that 1999 has come out with so far? Is 1999 the hottest new collective in hip-hop moving right now? Who had the better performance and why? Do you think we are close to an album announcement? We would like to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your hottest takes in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding 1999 WRITE THE FUTURE, Rich Brian, and Cuco. Finally, stay with us for the most informative song posts throughout the week.

Quotable Lyrics:

Twenty-four hours is not enough to split my time (Nah)

And three years were just way too long for a bumpy ride

I took an exit, then I met the onе that really cracked my smile

I didn't еxpect it, but plans are laughable, when times divine

With you, I'm always tryna spend like an hour more

But you said that we not together, the fuck are these flowers for?

