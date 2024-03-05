Jamie Foxx Jokes About Dating White Women While Accepting An African American Critics Award

He also joked about rumors that he was cloned.

Jamie Foxx had a pretty harrowing 2023. Early in the year, he suffered from an undisclosed health crisis while on set. The crisis was serious enough that he spent an extended stay in the hospital and required months of recovery. In discussions about the crisis once he recovered he described it in near-death terms. He even claimed that he once saw "the tunnel" during a particularly rough point in his health scare.

Over the weekend, he accepted an award from the African American Film Critics Association. During his speech for getting the Producer's Award, he reminded everyone just how entertaining he can be. First, he promised to eventually tell his entire story and reveal what happened to him. He clarified that he was going to do it when he's ready and do it his own way. But the rest of his speech was a lot less serious as he cracked joke after joke about his situation. Check out one of the funniest snippets of his acceptance speech below.

Jamie Foxx Joking About Dating White Women

In his speech, Jamie Foxx brings up a theory that was spread online after his health crisis. When he re-emerged there were some spreading wild rumors that he had somehow been cloned. Clearly, he finds those rumors pretty amusing as he cracks jokes about how ridiculous they sound. He finishes by joking that the clone rumors stopped once he was spotted dating a white woman, which got a raucous laugh from the crowd.

He expanded on that joke afterward, asking the crowd if he's even "black enough" to receive the award he's getting. Given that the award was given to him by the African American Film Critics Association that joke also goes over pretty well with the crowd. What do you think of Jamie Foxx's jokes about being cloned and dating white women? Are you looking forward to him telling the full story of his health scare last year? Let us know in the comment section below.

