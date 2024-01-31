"The Jamie Foxx Show" Stars: Where Are They Now?

The Jamie Foxx Show premiered on The WB on August 28, 1996. With its hilarious cast led by the phenomenal Jamie Foxx, the show delivered laughter, charisma, and unforgettable moments to audiences across the nation. Altogether, it has 100 episodes split across five seasons that ran from 1996 to 2001. Although it’s been over two decades since it ended, many fans dearly hold fond memories of watching its episodes. Also, new audiences continue to find and experience it. Recently, Christopher B. Duncan, who played Braxton P. Hartnabrig, posted on Instagram about his time on the series and mentioned that he almost got a spinoff. While that unfortunately never happened, he, as well as the other stars, have achieved much since the show ended. Here’s what the stars of The Jamie Foxx Show has been up to, and where they are now.

Read More: Jamie Foxx Reveals His Kids Don't Believe He Voiced Pi'erre Bourne's Producer Tag

Jamie Foxx (Jamie Percy King)

Co-creator and central character of the show, Jamie Foxx held it down through all five seasons. Foxx’s portrayal of Jamie King aptly showcased his comedic talents and laid the foundation for his successful career in Hollywood. Since the show wrapped in 2001, the actor has achieved some very impressive feats. In 2005, he swept up awards at the Oscars, Golden Globes, and BAFTA ceremonies, among others, for his outstanding performance in Ray. Additionally, Foxx won a Grammy for Best R&B Performance by a Duo or Group in 2010.

Today, Jamie Foxx is a very accomplished and recognized figure in the entertainment industry. Foxx has starred in many films since 2001, including Dreamgirls (2006), The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014), and They Cloned Tyrone (2023), among others. Now 56 years old, he is still going strong. The actor is set to appear in a handful of upcoming movies, like Back In Action which also stars Cameron Diaz.

Garcelle Beauvais (Francesca Danielle “Fancy” Monroe)

For five seasons, Garcelle Beauvais portrayed the character Francesca Monroe on The Jamie Foxx Show. The romantic arc of her and Foxx’s character was one of the highlights of the entire show. Before starring in the show, Beauvais was a prominent young model and had appeared in a handful of other shows and movies. However, she mostly appeared in recurring or guest roles, and her part on The Jamie Foxx Show was one of her first major TV roles. She has built a very impressive catalog since then, racking up acting credits in several films and shows. These include The Mentalist (2014), Spider-Man: Homecoming(2017), and Coming 2 America (2021), among others.

Read More: Garcelle Beauvais Net Worth 2023: What Is The "RHOBH" Star Worth?

Christopher B. Duncan (Braxton P. Hartnabrig)

Jamie King’s nemesis-turned-best friend, Braxton, was hilariously portrayed by the talented Christopher B. Duncan. An important character on The Jamie Foxx Show, he was present throughout the show’s five seasons. Since the show’s finale, Christopher B. Duncan has bagged roles in many other films and TV shows. These include My Name Is Khan (2010), The First Family (2012 – 2015), and First Kill (2022), among others. In addition, the 59-year-old is a father of three, and has been married to Susan Wood Duncan since 2007. Interestingly enough, Duncan revealed that he and Susan, his on-screen girlfriend on The Jamie Foxx Show, were considered to star in a spin-off series.

Ellia English (Aunt Helen King)

Another series regular, Ellia English portrayed the beloved Aunt Helen on The Jamie Foxx Show. After moving on from the show, English went on to star in a handful of TV shows and movies. While her filmography is not as extensive as others on this list, it is still impressive. Ellia English has acting credits on Curb Your Enthusiasm (2007 – 2009), Cornered! (2009), and Good Luck Charlie (2010 – 2014), among others. However, since the final season of Code Black aired in 2018, she has not appeared on screen.

Garrett Morris (Uncle Junior King)

Acting veteran Garrett Morris first appeared on-screen in 1960, and has a career that spans over six decades. His portrayal of Uncle Junior King on The Jamie Foxx Show was one of the best parts of the show. Like the aforementioned stars, Morris was also a series regular throughout the show’s five season. By the time the show finished in 2001, Morris was 64 years old. However, in subsequent years, he continued to act, starring in many shows and movies. Now 86 years old, he has appeared in recent movies and shows including Grand-Daddy Day Care (2019), Self Made (2020), and How I Met Your Father (2023), among others.

Andy Berman

Andy Berman during 1st Annual Young Hollywood Holiday Party at Bliss in Los Angeles, California, United States. (Photo by Mark Sullivan/WireImage for Hollywood Reporter)

Andy Berman is the only member of the main cast who did not appear in all five seasons of the show. As a matter of fact, he was only a series regular for the first 12 episodes of the first season. In those episodes, Berman portrayed the character Dennis, the bellboy of King’s Tower. After leaving The Jamie Foxx Show, Berman went on to build his career as an actor, writer, and producer. He starred in CSI: Crime Scene Investigation (2004), as well as Psych (2006 – 2014) which he also has writing and production credits on. Additionally, Berman is well known for his voice role as Dib Membrane in Invader Zim. He has starred in a handful of other shows and movies.