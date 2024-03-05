Jamie Foxx Claims He Will Tell The Full Story Of His Health Scare Last Year

Jamie Foxx spent much of 2023 out of the public eye as he dealt with an unspecified health crisis. He was reportedly on set working on a project when something pretty serious happened. As a result, he was hospitalized and needed extended recovery time in the following months. He's already popped up in a few places in 2024 looking like his normal self again. His most recent appearance came African American Film Critics Association Awards over the weekend where he accepted the "Producer's Award."

During his acceptance speech, he reminded the crowd just how sharp he can be with one hilarious quip after another. “I’m emotional. I get emotional to even music that I’m not supposed to be emotional to. I was listening to Sexyy Red like, ‘Skee Yee,'" Foxx joked at the start of his speech. He went on to reveal that he has a plan for revealing exactly what happened to him last year. "Now look, everybody wants to know what happened, and I’m going to tell you what happened, but I’m going to do it in my way. I’m going to do it in a funny way. It’s gonna be on the stage. We’re going to go back to the stand-up roots, but I’ll tell you in my way. It will be called ‘What Had Happened Was.'” Check out the video of Foxx's acceptance speech below.

Read More: Jamie Foxx Living Large On Mexico Vacation

Jamie Foxx Vows To Tell His Story

Last year in December, Jamie Foxx shared just a piece of his harrowing health story. He revealed he had an impactful moment and claimed to see "the tunnel" at one point during his crisis. The attention-grabbing description helped communicate the severity of what he was dealing with. In addition to his health crisis, he was also hit with allegations of sexual assault from an anonymous accuser last year.

What do you think of Jamie Foxx's acceptance speech? Are you looking forward to hearing his full story about what happened to him last year? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: All About Jamie Foxx's Girlfriend, Alyce Huckstepp

[Via]