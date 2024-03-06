Kanye West To Bring Back Donda Academy, But There's A Catch

Kanye West has come through with a ton of different ventures over the course of his career. Overall, music has been his number one export. However, he has become a massive staple in the fashion world. Furthermore, he attempted to get into the education game a couple of years ago. Of course, this was thanks to Donda Academy. This was a private school that was supposed to lean on faith-based education. Unfortunately, the school was a bit of a disaster thanks to a disorganized curriculum and poor treatment of educators.

In fact, Ye has been at the center of some lawsuits as it pertains to the school. For instance, some of the teachers say they didn't get paid properly. Meanwhile, others have said they were let go without any valid reasons. According to The Sun, Ye is actually looking to bring the school back in full force. However, there are going to be some major changes coming. One big change will be the name. Now, it will go by Donda Ray Academy. It is a small change, but it will certainly go a long way in distancing itself from the original institution.

Kanye West Hopes To Make Donda Academy Better

PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 23: Ye attends the Kenzo Fall/Winter 2022/2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 23, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

While freedom of expression will still be encouraged at this new version of the school, there will reportedly be more structure. Given the lack of structure at Donda Academy, this change is probably for the best. That said, it still remains to be seen if and when the school will officially start up again. This rebrand could take a while, especially if Ye is busy working on music now. After all, he is supposed to be dropping an album on Friday. He even has one coming out on April 5th, for good measure.

Let us know what you think of Ye's plan to bring back Donda Academy, in the comments section down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists.

