Jean Dawson Delivers 3 New Tracks With "Boohoo" EP

Jean Dawson has shared a new three-song EP, Boohoo, featuring the tracks, "New Age Crisis," "Taste Like Metal," and "Divino Desmadre." The latter is Dawson's first full song in Spanish. He debuted "New Age Crisis," earlier this week. BBC Radio 1 named it the "Hottest Record Of The Week."

In a press release with the new project's release, the effort is described as “a collection of tracks that serve as an overture for his upcoming full-length album out later this year, painting a striking picture of what is to come with tracks ‘New Age Crisis,’ ‘Taste Like Metal,’ and his first full track in Spanish, ‘Divino Desmadre.'” Check out the new songs on Spotify below.

Dawson previously discussed how he got into music at the age of 13 as an escape during an interview with Alternative Press, last year. “I spent a lot of that time listening to music more as a distraction than as a means of feeling anything,” he told the outlet. “I needed a distraction because I was waking up at 4 o’clock in the morning as a child. It’s not ‘woe is me’ but more like that just was the circumstance that I lived in to get to school by 8 o’clock. I’ve had an experience for four hours of the day that kids could never imagine.” He landed possibly his biggest collaboration in 2023 by working with SZA for the song, "No SZNs." She had described him as “the fucking future” on Twitter back in 2021.

Later this month, Dawson will be performing at Mexico’s Ceremonia festival. He is also joining Lil Yachty on his Field Trip tour in Europe beginning in April. Those shows will run through the end of May. Be on the lookout for further updates on Jean Dawson on HotNewHipHop.

