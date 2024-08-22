Karrahbooo Fan Claims That Lil Yachty Bullied Her Out Of Concrete Boys

Lil Yachty In Concert - New York, NY
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 22: KARRAHBOOO performs during The Field Trip Tour at SummerStage at Rumsey Playfield, Central Park on September 22, 2023 in New York City.
Things might not have been amicable.

Karrahbooo shocked fans when she decided to leave Concrete Boys in July. The rapper was dubbed the first lady of Lil Yachty's rap collective. There was widespread speculation as to what caused the split, but both Karrahbooo and Yachty kept quiet. Maybe the split was as amicable as they both said it was. A post by one of Karrahbooo's fans, however, suggested otherwise. The fan, who goes by Twitter name Moon, claimed that she spoke with the rapper and learned there was much more to the split than we thought.

The fan posted a photo alongside Karrahbooo, and claimed the rapper came in to the restaurant where she worked. Things got juicy, though, when the fan claimed that Karrahbooo opened up about the true reason why she left Concrete Boys. "I asked her why she left," the fan noted. "She immediately corrected me and said I didn't leave they kicked me out." Karrahbooo reportedly went on to lay the blame at the feet of Lil Yachty, who founded the group. "[She said] they were really mean to her and bullying her a lot. She doesn't talk about it."

Karrahbooo Was Allegedly Kicked Out Of The Group

The fan then did some reading between the lines, and inferred that there was some possible jealously on the part of Lil Yachty. "I believe it's because her name was the biggest behind Yachty," she wrote. "If we being real I only started listening to him again because of her... I told her she'll do just fine without them, f*ck 'em." This fan account is far cry from the diplomatic, albeit vague, statement that Lil Yachty made when Karrahbooo left Concrete Boys.

"I'mma say this sh*t one time," he said on Istagram Live. "We have split ways with Karrah as far as this Concrete sh*t. I have nothing bad to say, nothing negative to say about Karrah. I wish her the best in her career." Karrahbooo has yet to comment on her feelings toward Lil Yachty and the rest of the Concrete Boys. That being said, she previously bumped heads with Yachty during an episode of the Safe Space podcast. Karrahbooo tried to defend her use of the N-word and Yachty proceeded to shut her down in front of the host. "That won’t happen," he announced. "You shouldn’t say it." It sounds like there's more of the story to come.

