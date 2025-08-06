It goes without saying that Karrahbooo and Lil Yachty have been through their fair share of ups and downs in their professional relationship. Last summer, she parted ways with Concrete Boys. "I'mma say this sh*t one time. We have split ways with Karrah as far as this Concrete sh*t," Yachty told followers on Instagram Live. "I have nothing to say ... Nothing bad to say, nothing negative to say about Karrah. I wish her the best in her career."

Following her departure, rumors began to circulate that she was actually bullied out of the collective, and that she was telling fans this. This resulted in a fiery rant from Lil Yachty, who quickly took to social media to put Karrahbooo on blast. He accused her of being verbally abusive, alleged that he wrote all of her music, and more.

"I've given you a career and time and time you just disrespect me," he said at the time. "I wrote every f*cking verse you've done, I dressed you."

Karrahbooo & Lil Yachty Beef

Heated back and forth ensued for weeks, but now, it looks like the two of them are on much better terms. During a recent stream with friends, Karrahbooo confirmed that the beef has been squashed. She noted, however, that Yachty still has her in a 360 deal. “I mean, we squashed it, but he still has me in a 360 deal,” she shared, as captured by The Shade Room. “I’ma be straight.”

This isn't the first supporters have heard of Karrahbooo and Lil Yachty making amends. At Summer Smash this June, the femcee explained why she decided to put the feud behind her.

"That was the only negative thing in my life, like my life is just too healthy," she explained. "I have great friendships and just a great support system, a lot of love in my life, and that was the only thing bringing me down. So I just had to drop that sh*t ... I'm not a grudge holder."