Karrahbooo Reacts To Jorjiana's Lil Yachty Collab & Seems To Dismiss Beef

Karrahbooo has been feuding with Lil Yachty for a long time now due to personal and label issues, and this narrative now crossed over into her burgeoning beef with Jorjiana. They released the new collab "ILY XL," and Karrah was not impressed.

As caught by Kurrco on Twitter, she took to TikTok to post a video of her listening to Yachty's verse on the cut with a befuddled expression on her face. The blowing-smoke emojis and the general tone of the reaction suggest that the former Concrete Boys member did not like it at all and would rather clown this release.

However, what's more interesting about this situation is an alleged tweet-and-delete speaking to Karrahbooo's beef with Jorjiana. "PR stunt no clappin back," Karrah allegedly tweeted and deleted on Friday (November 7). This is most likely in reference to the "Can’t Be Concrete" diss track the Indiana femcee launched against her earlier this week.

We will see if this flares up to any significant level or if that tweet is completely true. Even if we don't get an answer in the booth, we doubt they will completely eschew throwing shade at each other online.

Karrahbooo Lil Yachty Beef

Karrahbooo's beef with Lil Yachty emerged from accusations of bullying, leaving her out of the Concrete Boys dynamic, and keeping her in an exploitative record label contract. "Dry mouth, fat neck-looking ass b***h,” she ranted online recently. “Shut the f**k up, you lying-a** b***h. I’m trying to part ways and you won’t f***ing let me go, damn. What they’re doing right now is some f***ed up s**t. [...] Be thankful. Nobody knew about your label until I popped off. QC did not want none of those boys on the label."

However, even earlier claims of squashed beef confused fans all the more when these attacks continued in this purported announcement's aftermath. Clearly, things are not as amicable as Karrah let on earlier this year, and we have no idea whether or not this is a two-way street.