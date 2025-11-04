Jorjiana Unleashes On Karrahbooo In Scathing Diss Track

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - MAY 31: Rapper Karrahbooo performs during Key Glock: GLOCKAVELI Tour - Atlanta, GA at Coca-Cola Roxy on May 31, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)
According to Karrahbooo, she once pressed Jorjiana in person, but the femcee "did not have this same energy."

Over the weekend, Jorjiana previewed a new track called “Can’t Be Concrete,” which appears to reference Karrahbooo's departure from Lil Yachty's Concrete Boys. Unsurprisingly, the Atlanta femcee was quick to respond, and she didn't hold back in the slightest. According to her, she once tried to confront Jorjiana in person, and it went a lot differently than one might assume.

"I pressed her in person, she did not have this same energy," she wrote on her Instagram Story. "That's just why it's, like, you talking crazy. And I don't even do talking. But let me not. Just keep that same energy, though. 'Cause in person, you didn't have anything to say."

"Lord, this industry thing," Karrahbooo continued. "Damn. That's all I really have to say. You didn't have this energy in person. You're talking crazy on a song. So make sure you keep that energy when I see you type s**t. [...] B***h, you got warts growing out your face. And what is she saying? Nothing."

Jorjiana proceeded to share her side of the story on her Instagram Story, and needless to say, things aren't lining up.

Karrahbooo & Jorjiana Beef

"Nobody ever pressed me," she insisted. "Ion fear nan btch, especially a btch that's pushing 30, w a dead career, broke asab, hopping dck to dck, addicted to percs, look like a pit bull, you have nothing that I want btch, you built like an abortion, sloppy asl, dusty asl, mfs never heard one song by you. Show me 100 racks, show me yo mychart, show me a song you wrote, shid some, or STFU."

Karrahbooo went on to share text messages showing Lil Yachty allegedly speaking poorly about Jorjiana.

Now, Jorjiana has officially released the full version of the song that started it all. In it, she disses Karrahbooo's career, hits her with ghostwriting allegations, calls her broke, and more. Karrahboo quickly fired back in an Instagram comment, making it clear that she's not messing around.

"Girl u been at this for days burning yo self out," she declared. "Dis not battle of the bands u getting beat up."

