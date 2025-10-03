Mariah The Scientist and Lil Yachty go way back, and it looks like the songstress may have recently decided to open up some old wounds. Yesterday, she unleashed a new music video for her track with Kali Uchis, "Is It A Crime." The video features an appearance from Karrahbooo, who Lil Yachty has also had his fair share of issues with.

Their problems became apparent last year after the femcee's Concrete Boys departure. Rumors that she was bullied out of the collective, and that she was the one telling fans this, quickly began to swirl. This prompted Lil Yachty to speak up, and he didn't hold back.

During a scathing rant, he accused Karrahbooo of being verbally abusive, alleged that he wrote all of her music, and more. She denied the allegations, and after quite a bit of back and forth, they squashed the beef. Their resolution didn't last long, however. Late last month, Karrahbooo revealed that there's still tension behind the scenes. She alleged that Yachty wants 20% of her future revenue, calling him a "fat neck-looking ass b***h."

Lil Yachty & Mariah The Scientist

As for Mariah The Scientist, she had a brief fling with the rapper several years ago, which she finally admitted last October. "I [actually] met him in high school, but by the time I got to college we started dating a little bit," she explained on Caresha Please. This January, Yachty opened up about the relationship during an appearance on Club Shay Shay, admitting that he was far from good to her.

"I was a sh*t person to her, and she was really great - so great - so I get it. She was a great person, though, man," he said. "That's the first time she's ever spoke on us ever publicly. I honestly think that she was pretty respectful. She didn't sh*t on me. I brought it upon myself. She didn't tell no lies [...] Shouts out to her. Tons of love, and I respect her."

Whether or not Mariah and Karrahbooo really teamed up for the video as a jab at Lil Yachty remains a mystery, though fans are having a hard time believing this is all a coincidence.