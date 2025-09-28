Karrahbooo Slams "Lying" Lil Yachty, Says He Won't Let Her Leave Concrete Boys

Karrahbooo has been trying to get out of her contract with Lil Yachty's Concrete Boys since July 2024, and has been in a bitter feud with Yachty himself in that time. In August, the pair briefly squashed their issues, though Karrahbooo said that she was still in a 360 deal. Now, it appears that the heat is back on, thanks to her newest comments on Instagram Live.

“Dry mouth, fat neck-looking ass b***h,” she said about Yachty, who previously claimed she'd finally parted ways with Concrete boys. “Shut the f**k up, you lying a** b***h.”

“I’m trying to part ways and you won’t f***ing let me go, damn,” she continued. “What they’re doing right now is some f***ed up s**t." She accused Yachty of trying to secure 20% of her earnings, and also claimed that the group would not have been hot without her.

“Be thankful. Nobody knew about your label until I popped off,” she said. “QC did not want none of those boys on the label.”

Karrahbooo Lil Yachty Beef

Lil Yachty and Karrahbooo's beef kicked into high gear last summer, after one of the latter's fans accused the former of bullying her out of Concrete Boys. Shortly after that, Yachty went on an explosive rant, saying that he wrote every verse Karrahbooo ever rapped and that he "dressed" her.