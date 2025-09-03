Lil Yachty Catches Heat For Aloof Interaction With Male Fans At Meet & Greet

Lil Yachty caught some flak after he went viral for a difference in enthusiasm levels between meeting his male and female fans.

Over the weekend, Lil Yachty held a meet and greet in Sydney, Australia. The rapper is overseas as one of the opening acts on Tyler, The Creator's Chromakopia World Tour. During the event, a fan recorded a TikTok depicting the apparent difference in how Yachty treats his male and female fans.

The first clip showed him meeting a younger female fan and engaging with her in conversation and generally being more attentive. The second clip showed him "engaging" with his male fans, with his eyes more focused on his phone and looking much more eager to end the interaction as quickly as possible.

Unsurprisingly, the clip went viral, amassing nearly 100,000 likes on X after being posted by My Mixtapez. The video also sparked plenty of jokes, with some using it as an opportunity to roast both Yachty himself and those who attended the event in the first place.

"This is why we not supposed to look up to celebs. they don’t gaf (give a f**k) about us [crying emoji]," wrote one user. "He couldn't care less," wrote another one. "Idk what’s lamer, Lil Yachty acting like this or paying money to meet Lil Yachty," poked a third.

Lil Yachty New Album

The heat did not stop there, as a quick look through the replies will show hundreds of comments criticizing him for the behavior. Some also pointed out that the actual meeting part of a meet and greet is not usually very long. There were presumably some very disappointed fans who did not quite get the interaction they'd hoped for with Lil Yachty.

Yachty will continue opening for Tyler for just a couple more shows, as he will come off the road following the September 5 date in Perth. After, he will head to Michigan for the McMaster University Homecoming celebration on September 10. In December, he will perform at Chase Center and the Kia Forum as part of Druski's Coulda Fest Tour. Maybe the fan interactions will go a little smoother at those events.

