Mariah The Scientist Admits To Dating Lil Yachty After He Denied The Rumors

She even wrote two songs about him.

Mariah the Scientist and Lil Yachty have had a bizarre relationship over the years. The R&B singer and rapper have been hounded by dating rumors dating back to 2022. Mariah the Scientist has been quiet about her feelings toward Yachty, but the latter has claimed that there was never romance between the two of them. Mariah the Scientist broke her silence on the topic of Boat during her recent appearance on Caresha Please. The singer stated, without a doubt, that she dated Lil Yachty.

The podcast host asked whether Mariah the Scientist had ever written songs about Lil Yachty, given how long they have known each other. The singer was reluctant to answer at first. After a long pause, though, she let the cat out of the bag. "We dated," she said. "I [actually] met him in high school, but by the time I got to college we started dating a little bit." Mariah the Scientist attributed their break up to the fact that Lil Yachty's career exploded. "I was just a broke college student," she noted. Shortly before they parted ways, however, Mariah wrote the rapper two songs.

Read More: Young Thug Sends Mariah The Scientist A Sweet Message In Court As Mistrial Rumors Continue

Mariah the Scientist claimed she gifted Lil Yachty the songs on an iPod, but that he refused to listen to them. "He said, 'I don't wanna Joan you,'" the singer recalled. "'So I'm not listening to this sh*t.'" This is a far cry from what Lil Yachty said about their relationship on Twitter in 2023. The rapper voiced frustration over fans questioning him, and insisted there was nothing between him and Mariah. "Why do y’all keep trying me over this woman," he tweeted. "I been [quiet] for so long but please stop making up this weird a*s false narrative." Boat also criticized the singer for not speaking out against the rumors. "And the fact Mariah just let all these lies go is weird on me," he added.