KARRAHBOOO Blasts DJ Akademiks For Saweetie & Rubi Rose Escort Claims

KARRAHBOOO called out one of the DJ Akademiks-affiliated social media pages for claiming Saweetie and Rubi Rose performed escort services.

KARRAHBOOO is no stranger to calling folks out online, especially if it's to defend friends like Rubi Rose or speak out in support of peers like Saweetie. Her most recent target is DJ Akademiks, as one of his social media pages recently covered accusations of escort services against both femcees.

For those unaware, this started with the Icy Girl's Jadon Sancho drama, and similar allegations emerged against Rubi. The former Concrete Boys member took to Twitter on Friday (October 17) to blast Ak for his insinuations in his coverage and urged him to speak on more pressing societal topics.

"this is cap lol yall are sad asf," her message began. "AK you should post about what ICE is doing in Chicago or what’s happening in palestine or sudan or congo or haiti and how the US is contributing or all the illegal racist s**t the president is doing right now idk just something of substance.. anything besides making up stories to tear down successful hardworking black women."

Akademiks – or at least, this Akademiks TV alternate page – hit the replies with the iconic video meme of Jaden Smith complaining about "the political and economic state of the world right now." It's hard to laugh at it when so many of us have that same worry.

KARRAHBOOO Lil Yachty Beef

Still, to expect hip-hop's top media force right now to get political is quite the stretch. We'll see if this evolves in any other way or if this will be the extent of this Twitter flare-up.

Elsewhere, KARRAHBOOO's dealing with more beef, namely her nasty fallout from her former Concrete Boys head honcho, Lil Yachty. While she previously suggested they're all good now, more developments seem to go against that idea. Then again, Rome wasn't built in a day, so maybe this just needs to air out a little more.

In any case, interactions like these show the disconnect between media consumers and media pages sometimes. Folks are dealing with so much negativity that even the smallest headlines can become scandalous. But this issue goes much farther beyond any one side of this particular gossip story.

