DJ Akademiks Shares Controversial Take On Rubi Rose Escorting Allegations

BY Caroline Fisher 396 Views
DJ Akademiks Rubi Rose Escorting Allegations Gossip News
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - AUGUST 27: Rapper Rubi Rose attends Invest Fest After Party Hosted by Rubi Rose at Sound Nightclub on August 27, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)
Rumors that Rubi Rose is allegedly providing escort services to English soccer player Noni Madueke are rampant.

Recently, Saweetie's alleged ex-manager Maybach Mayy took to social media to put her on blast. She alleged that the songstress had been escorting with her help, and that she owes her money. Mayy even alleged that the "NANi" performer's rumored new boo Jadon Sancho was a client.

"I wanna make 1 thing clear, i booked her for an appearance to visit the chelsea stadium & support the soccer team...instead of paying me she fell in love w the client & told him not to pay me. I was a road manger w her getting her deals, I was solid to this girl. She got what she wanted & never paid me," she alleged. "Simple i want my money!"

The ordeal has earned mixed reactions from fans and peers, like DJ Akademiks. During a stream with 6ix9ine earlier this week, he made it clear that he's not buying the accusations. Amid all of this, however, social media users have started to speculate about some other celebrities and whether or not they've ever taken part in any of these alleged activities.

Read More: DJ Akademiks & 6ix9ine Have Drastically Different Takes On Saweetie Escorting Allegations

Rubi Rose & Noni Madueke

This includes Rubi Rose, who some are now accusing of providing escort services to English soccer player Chukwunonso Azuka Tristan "Noni" Madueke. Ak has a different take on this rumor. While he doesn't necessarily believe the chatter involving Madueke, he does believe that Rubi has alluded to allegedly providing escort services in the past.

During a stream yesterday, he brought up one of her old tweets about her split from Druski. At the time, she said that they did not sleep together. “I never slept with that man,” she insisted. “N***a paid for PR. Not the p*ssy.” Rubi later admitted that the relationship wasn't actually a PR stunt, and revealed that she only said this because she was hurt.

In a clip shared by joebuddenclips/fanpage on X, Ak argued that accepting money for your time or for PR could be considered escorting, and that this could be what's going on between her and Madueke. "Maybe Rubi sells PR," he said. "Like, okay you need a bad b*tch to turn up your public image, to change the conversation, to make people stop thinking you're f*cking gay."

Read More: Tyler, The Creator Puts DJ Akademiks On Blast Over Boyfriend Rumor

