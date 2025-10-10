Who Is Jadon Sancho? Saweetie's Rumored Boyfriend At The Center of Tricking Allegations

Saweetie found herself in the middle of a few recent scandals, one of which has to do with long-standing, since-debunked rumors about Quavo and Offset. However, a more shocking story is that of her rumored partner Jadon Sancho and their alleged financial dynamic.

For those unaware, the femcee faces accusations of exploiting Sancho for his money in order to avoid debts with a former associate who goes by MaybachMayy online. Mayy accused her of using Jadon's money to fund her lifestyle and neglecting some money that she allegedly owes Mayy. The allegations also included accusations of drug use and other salacious claims.

However, this all led to a lot of curiosity for folks who previously had no idea who the Icy Girl's rumored boo was. Jadon Sancho is a professional soccer player – sorry, football player – from Camberwell (London, England) who currently plays as a winger for Aston Villa in the Premier League. He's on loan from Manchester United.

Who Is Jadon Sancho?

Jul 19, 2019; South Bend, IN, USA; Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jadon Sancho (7) dribbles the ball while Liverpool forward Yasser Larouci (65) defends in the first half of a pre-season preparation soccer match at Notre Dame. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images

Sancho's youth history with Watford and Manchester City eventually led to a Borussia Dortmund contract in 2017, where he won the DFL-Supercup in 2019 and finished as the top tournament scorer in the 2020-21 DFB-Porkal. After signing with Man U in 2021 and winning the EFL Cup in his second season, he went back to Dortmund on loan and got to the UEFA Champions League final in 2024, followed by a UEFA Conference League final win in 2025 on loan with Chelsea.

Jadon Sancho was also part of England's victorious youth team at the 2017 FIFA U-17 World Cup and debuted for the senior team in 2018. He also played at UEFA Euro 2020. Sancho was a massive Ronaldinho and Chelsea fan growing up, and he hasn't publicly responded to this whole scandal. We will see if that changes soon.