Saweetie Denies Escort Rumors Amid Jadon Sancho Drama

Saweetie has been at the center of multiple drama headlines as of late, one of them concerning 6ix9ine bringing up cheating accusations concerning Offset. However, a more scandalous allegation is that from her alleged former manager Maybach Mayy, who accused her of exploiting her rumored new boo, soccer player Jadon Sancho, for money.

Now, as caught by FearBuck on Twitter, the femcee has responded to these rumors via an Instagram Story. She denied them outright and even claimed that Mayy never managed her and is just looking for clout-stemming compensation.

"The recent accusations made about me are false, defamatory, and deeply disturbing," the Corinian collaborator wrote. "These claims misrepresent the facts and are solely aimed to damage my reputation. This person never managed me. She was simply introduced to me by family. Her motives are now obvious. I'll let the lawyers take it from here." We will see if Saweetie actually takes legal action here or if some other form of resolution is in the cards. For now, though, it seems like a battle of narratives that social media continues to heavily scrutinize and debate.

Who Is Jadon Sancho?

For example, Maybach Mayy revealed Jadon Sancho's alleged response to Saweetie. She claimed that he told her to take her story and allegations to the Internet, resulting in the social media callout that folks continue to discuss. However, the soccer player hasn't publicly responded to this at press time, and this is the Santa Clara artist's first public response to this drama.

While Saweetie's allegations continue to cause debate, this new response indicates that the Internet battleground will not be where this story ends. Whether or not a lawsuit comes up or there are more angles and considerations to take into account, we're sure this will not end in a pretty way.

Still, take all of this with a massive grain of salt. So far, we only have allegations, and it seems like folks have very different points to make about them.