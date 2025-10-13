On Friday, TiaCorine dropped off her eagerly anticipated new album, Corinian. The 17-track project boasts features from the likes of JID, Saweetie, Flo Milli, Wiz Khalifa, and more. The North Carolina-born performer also enlisted the help of several talented producers. This includes Alex Ochoa, who produces music under the name Otxoa. He produced four songs on the LP, but that's far from all that's been keeping him busy.

Last week, he hopped on TikTok to share a video of himself dancing along to the song "Booty" in what appears to be a classroom. “TFW u produced 4 songs on the new TiaCorine album but you still gotta teach kindergarten lol," he wrote.

As expected, the video took many fans by surprise, and quickly gained traction online. As it continued to circulate, Oxtoa took to Twitter to address it, making his passion for teaching apparent.

“Haha yessir! That’s me!" he declared proudly. "Teachin the kids and making bangers! I’d still be teaching even if I did get a big bag from making beats! Thank y’all for the love! Keep streaming Corinian!”

He later took to Instagram to celebrate the release of Corinian with a heartfelt message. “CORINIAN OUT NOW!!! So grateful to have been able to produce 4 songs and engineer 11!" it begins. "Shout out @tiacorine for not only being an incredible artist but a truly incredible friend!"

TiaCorine rushed to the comments section to show him some love in return. “Love you so much literal best friend fr," she told him. "You really all over this album.” Oxtoa was then asked by one fan how he managed to get his foot in the door in the first place.