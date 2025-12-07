Ja Rule Accuses 50 Cent Of Allegedly Being "No Different" Than Diddy

50 Cent's executive production of the Diddy-centered Netflix docuseries Sean Combs: The Reckoning has resulted in a lot of controversy within hip-hop circles. Legal battles between producers and Combs' team aside, Ja Rule is the latest rapper to target Fif following similarly critical comments from none other than fellow rival Dame Dash.

Ja previously accused 50 of being a snitch in relation to this documentary, but his Twitter statements at the time were quite vague. Today (Sunday, December 7), though, he was not ambiguous at all.

"Let’s be real that n***a dgaf about the victims we ALL know why he did the doc…" the Murder Inc. MC wrote. "Herman’s a cancer to the culture if he cares so much then donate the profits to charities for domestic violence…" "I’m not condoning Diddy’s behavior, I’m showcasing Herman’s character…"

"Hermans no different… ALLEGEDLY!!!" he added. Ja Rule's post went into the allegations that 50 Cent abused his former partner Daphne Joy. It brought up a domestic violence allegation from 2013 and Joy's doubling down on allegations of sexual assault and physical abuse in 2024. However, she dropped those accusations, and nothing else has come from the speculation.

Read More: 50 Cent Suggests He Did ABC Interview Just So Diddy Could See It In Prison

Why Does 50 Cent Hate Ja Rule?

Screenshot of a Ja Rule tweet about 50 Cent and Diddy from 2025.

Screenshot of a Ja Rule tweet about 50 Cent and Diddy from 2025.

Screenshots via Twitter @jarule

This is just the latest chapter in 50 Cent and Ja Rule's infamous beef, which will be over once hell is completely frozen. Their feud began in 1999 due to entourage conflicts and a robbery against Ja, and his animosity afterwards set 50 on a warpath. This stretched out into their commercial dominance in the 2000s. Allies and adversaries quickly took their sides, and they didn't let any affiliates go without doing so.

Most recently, the G-Unit mogul trolled his Queens enemy for allegedly suffering a jumping at a Brandy and Monica concert. But Ja later claimed that this wasn't exactly the case, constituting more of an attempt than an attack.