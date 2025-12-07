Diddy's Mom Janice Combs Eviscerates 50 Cent's Netflix Doc "Sean Combs: The Reckoning"

Sean Combs: The Reckoning is already causing a lot of controversy and pushback, particularly from Diddy and his close circle. His mother Janice Combs recently clapped back at abuse claims against them levied in the 50 Cent-executive-produced docuseries, sharing a statement with Deadline about these accusations and other conclusions and narratives.

"I am writing this statement to correct some of the lies presented in the Netflix, Sean Combs: The Reckoning, released on December 2, 2025," Janice Combs reportedly stated. "These inaccuracies regarding my son Sean’s upbringing and family life is intentionally done to mislead viewers and further harm our reputation. In the documentary, I am portrayed as an abusive parent. This is untrue... I raised Sean with love and hard work, not abuse."

Janice Combs also denied the claims in 50 Cent's Diddy doc that the mother and son have a strained relationship. Elsewhere in the statement, the Bad Boy mogul is referenced as a "dutiful son." In addition, the matriarch "requested that these distortions, falsehoods and misleading statements be publicly retracted."

"The allegations stated by Mr. Kirk Burrowes that my son slapped me while we were conversing after the tragic City College events on December 28, 1991, are inaccurate and patently false," she stated. "That was a very sad day for all of us. For him to use this tragedy and incorporate fake narratives to further his prior failed and current attempt to gain what was never his, Bad Boy Records, is wrong, outrageous and past offensive."

Diddy Responds To Documentary

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 12: Janice Combs and Diddy attend the MTV Music Video Awards at the Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by John Nacion/WireImage/Getty Images)

Meanwhile, Diddy's efforts to discredit this 50 Cent documentary have two main arguments. The first is alleged defamatory practices and purportedly misleading information, and the second is the supposedly illegal acquisition of footage. However, Netflix and 50 Cent pushed back against these accusations and stand by their product.