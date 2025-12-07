Streamer Awards Host Catches Heat For Comparing Kai Cenat To Diddy

Kai Cenat had a big night at the Streamer Awards on Saturday (December 6), taking home Best Collab, Best Marathon, Best Streamed Event, and Best Just Chatting Streamer according to Bossip. However, the night took a turn when streamer and host FanFan made a joke about him looking like Diddy in reference to the new 50 Cent-executive-produced Netflix docuseries, Sean Combs: The Reckoning.

"Oh, and also, congrats on your new documentary with 50 Cent. That was you, right?" she remarked, as caught by @scubaryan_ on Twitter. Then, streamer Tylil James asked for the mc and defended Cenat. "If you’re going to be on the mic making jokes, at least let it be funny. Have a good night," he expressed.

Fans online were not very appreciative of the joke, although others noted how folks in Kai's fanbase joke incessantly about his supposed physical resemblance to the Bad Boy mogul. Still, many criticized the joke as poorly timed and in poor taste, especially given the severity of what Sean Combs: The Reckoning talks about.

It seems like the Bronx star hasn't commented on this joke at press time, but we will see if he has anything to say. After all, he's been offline for some time now, so maybe he just wants to enjoy his time away from the spotlight.

Who Is Streamer FanFan?

For those unaware, FanFan is Twitch streamer who reportedly partnered with the company and is part of the NoPixel community. Her hosting duties caught a lot of flack online, but many feel like it's disingenuous to pin other technical issues or awkward moments on her. Nevertheless, it certainly caused a big debate for the Streamer Awards.

Elsewhere, Kai Cenat recently dealt with other drama surrounding the family of his girlfriend Gabrielle "Gigi" Alayah. Gigi claimed that she never got true love from her family, whereas her mother claimed that the streamer caused a rift in their family dynamic.