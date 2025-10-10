Corinian - Album by TiaCorine

TiaCorine is here with her new album "Corinian" and it is a sprawling 17-track epic with plenty of features to keep you coming back for more.

The start of TiaCorine's career has been extremely impressive, and there is no denying that the fans have been tapping in whenever she drops. For months, fans have been anticipating her new album Corinian. On Friday, the album dropped in all of its glory. There are 17 tracks here, and we have features from Saweetie, Flo Milli, Pouya, Smino , JID, and even Wiz Khalifa . It is an impressive project with a nice variety of sounds, thus keeping the replay value high. If you are a fan of TiaCorine, or simply someone who is curious in her work, then you should absolutely check this out.

About The Author

Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!