Corinian - Album by TiaCorine

The start of TiaCorine's career has been extremely impressive, and there is no denying that the fans have been tapping in whenever she drops. For months, fans have been anticipating her new album Corinian. On Friday, the album dropped in all of its glory. There are 17 tracks here, and we have features from Saweetie, Flo Milli, Pouya, Smino, JID, and even Wiz Khalifa. It is an impressive project with a nice variety of sounds, thus keeping the replay value high. If you are a fan of TiaCorine, or simply someone who is curious in her work, then you should absolutely check this out.
Release Date: October 10, 2025
Genre: Hip-Hop
Tracklist For Corinian
- Pretty ft. Saweetie
- Ironic
- Buttercup
- Lotion ft. Flo Milli
- Fall in Love
- Cutting Ties
- High Demand ft. Smino
- Was Hannin ft. Wiz Khalifa
- Booty
- Different Color Stones
- LA LA LA
- ATE
- Backyard ft. JID
- Crush
- Iced Out Kirby
- Damn Right ft. Pouya
- Impossible Girl