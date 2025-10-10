Once Upon A Time 2 - Album by Jay Worthy

Jay Worthy dropped off "Once Upon A Time" on September 26th, and today, he is back with the sequel, which is packed with features.

Jay Worthy has been having a solid as ever 2025. Just a couple of weeks ago, he dropped off Once Upon A Time, and album that was filled to the brim with big features. Today, Jay Worthy returned with Once Upon A Time 2. This time around, we get 16 tracks from the West Coast artist, and again, this project is packed with talent. Bun B , Wallie The Sensei, DJ Muggs, B-Legit, Curren$y , and Wiz Khalifa are just some of the names you are going to find on this album. Overall, it is the perfect follow-up to the first album, and if you are a Jay Worthy fan, you are going to love this.

