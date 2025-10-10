Once Upon A Time 2 - Album by Jay Worthy

Jay Worthy has been having a solid as ever 2025. Just a couple of weeks ago, he dropped off Once Upon A Time, and album that was filled to the brim with big features. Today, Jay Worthy returned with Once Upon A Time 2. This time around, we get 16 tracks from the West Coast artist, and again, this project is packed with talent. Bun B, Wallie The Sensei, DJ Muggs, B-Legit, Curren$y, and Wiz Khalifa are just some of the names you are going to find on this album. Overall, it is the perfect follow-up to the first album, and if you are a Jay Worthy fan, you are going to love this.
Release Date: October 10, 2025
Genre: Hip-Hop
Tracklist for Once Upon A Time 2
- Skrappordie Intermission
- Jive 95 ft. Spice 1 & Bun B
- Daytons ft. Mack 10
- Know My Worth ft. Wallie the Sensei
- The Jump ft. OhGeesy & Wiz Khalifa
- Escape From LA ft. Jay 305 & B-Legit
- Sake ft. Curren$y
- Blade Runner ft. Roc Marciano & Sean House
- I'll Be Fine ft. Westside Boogie & Vicasso
- Gang Shit ft. DJ Muggs
- Bix in the Morning ft. Ice-T
- P Funkentelechy ft. George Clinton & Leven Kali
- Angel Dust ft. Thundercat
- Worthy vs Getty
- Runnin Outta Time ft. Terrace Martin
- Act 2: The End ft. Freeway Rick Ross