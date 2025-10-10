Once Upon A Time 2 - Album by Jay Worthy

Jay Worthy dropped off "Once Upon A Time" on September 26th, and today, he is back with the sequel, which is packed with features.

Jay Worthy has been having a solid as ever 2025. Just a couple of weeks ago, he dropped off Once Upon A Time, and album that was filled to the brim with big features. Today, Jay Worthy returned with Once Upon A Time 2. This time around, we get 16 tracks from the West Coast artist, and again, this project is packed with talent. Bun B, Wallie The Sensei, DJ Muggs, B-Legit, Curren$y, and Wiz Khalifa are just some of the names you are going to find on this album. Overall, it is the perfect follow-up to the first album, and if you are a Jay Worthy fan, you are going to love this.

Release Date: October 10, 2025

Genre: Hip-Hop

Tracklist for Once Upon A Time 2
  1. Skrappordie Intermission
  2. Jive 95 ft. Spice 1 & Bun B
  3. Daytons ft. Mack 10
  4. Know My Worth ft. Wallie the Sensei
  5. The Jump ft. OhGeesy & Wiz Khalifa
  6. Escape From LA ft. Jay 305 & B-Legit
  7. Sake ft. Curren$y
  8. Blade Runner ft. Roc Marciano & Sean House
  9. I'll Be Fine ft. Westside Boogie & Vicasso
  10. Gang Shit ft. DJ Muggs
  11. Bix in the Morning ft. Ice-T
  12. P Funkentelechy ft. George Clinton & Leven Kali
  13. Angel Dust ft. Thundercat
  14. Worthy vs Getty
  15. Runnin Outta Time ft. Terrace Martin
  16. Act 2: The End ft. Freeway Rick Ross
