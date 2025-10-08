Saweetie Accused Of Avoiding Debts And Using Jadon Sancho For His Money

MLB: Tampa Bay Rays at San Francisco Giants
Aug 16, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Musical artist Saweetie reacts after throwing out the ceremonial first pitch before the game between the San Francisco Giants and the Tampa Bay Rays at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
Saweetie has been rumored to be linked to English Premier League star Jadon Sancho since earlier this year.

Saweetie is being accused of owing money to a former associate with the social media handle, MaybachMayy, who went off on her in a series of posts on Instagram, this week. In doing so, May claimed the "My Type" rapper has been using her rumored Premier League star boyfriend, Jadon Sancho, to finance her lavish lifestyle. “I just want what yall owe me!” she explained in one post.

At one point, Mayy shared a screenshot of a text exchange with Saweetie in which she allegedly said: “When b*tches run it up on Jadon how much they doing in a weekend?” Mayy added: “Sancho after you done paying & getting tattoos of a hoe u barley know, run me my money, she hates her career so you came right on time like the trick you are.”

From there, she turned to Saweetie's alleged drug use. “Pay up coke head for I start naming the rest of the husbands you was playin w!” she posted, before adding, “[cocaine], witchcraft, & liquor is one hell of a mix, send me my bread home [wrecker]! @saweetie.” Saweetie has yet to respond to the posts.

Read More: Saweetie Pops Off Over The Virality Of Her "Pretty Punishment" Comments

Saweetie & Offset Rumors

The drama with MaybachMayy isn't the only reason Saweetie's been in the headlines as of late. 6ix9ine recently reignited the rumors that she and Offset had an affair while she was dating Quavo. Offset ended up shutting down the idea during an appearance on Baby, This Is Keke Palmer, earlier this month.

"No, man. It was a rumor, man. And I feel like it was something deeper than that for the split of me and bro," he explained. "I don't really want to touch on [it], but it's something deeper than that. I think that was a thing that–a bug that I heard. I think people was trying to tear my situation down in that situation. We men, so we don't play those games. We don't even know how to do that. And so it was just like–that was a weird thing, though. That was kind of crazy."

Read More: Offset Confronts Rumor He Fell Out With Quavo Over Saweetie

