6ix9ine Labels Offset A "Rat" And Resurfaces Saweetie Rumors

BY Cole Blake 259 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Tekashi 69 And Lenier Mesa Visit "El Gordo Y La Flaca"
DORAL, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 04: Lenier Mesa, Tekashi 69 and Lili Estefan during promotion of song Repuesta at Univision Studios on September 04, 2024 in Doral, Florida. (Photo by Jose Devillegas/Getty Images)
6ix9ine accused Offset of allegedly breaking up the Migos in a fiery rant about "rats" in the hip-hop industry.

6ix9ine called out Offset during an appearance on One Night with Steiny, earlier this week. In doing so, he brought up the years-old rumor about the rapper allegedly having an affair with Saweetie, who was dating his Migos partner, Quavo, at the time. The topic arose while 6ix9ine was speaking on "rats" in the hip-hop industry.

“All these rappers is rats,” 6ix9ine said. “I’m not saying these [are] facts, but this is the rumor. Quavo’s girl was Saweetie, right? They said Offset slept with Saweetie, that’s why the Migos fell out. The game is full of rats. If you sleep with your homie girl, that’s rat material. When you join the streets, you sign up for loyalty, right? All these street dudes got ‘Loyalty’ tatted."

He continued: “Why did Migos split? Why was Takeoff and Quavo riding around dolo for so long? What did Offset do so harmful to not be part of Migos? They still not together til now, and they already lost Takeoff.” Quavo and Saweetie dated from 2018 to 2021.

Read More: 6ix9ine Savagely Roasts Pierre Bourne With Viral Interview Diss

6ix9ine Probation

In other news, 6ix9ine admitted to hitting a man who taunted him for infamously snitching on the Nine Trey Gangsta Blood gang as part of a 2019 plea deal in court on Thursday. The move violated the terms of his probation. “Me and another individual hit a person and it was wrong,” he said in the courtroom, as caught by The New York Post. He'll return to the courtroom on November 4 for a sentencing hearing.

Calling out Offset isn't the first time 6ix9ine has recently made headlines for criticizing an artist as a "rat." Earlier this month, he responded to fans surfacing several of Young Thug's phone calls from behind bars by dropping a diss track about him. In the calls, Thug slams several of his collaborators, including Future, Gunna, Kendrick Lamar, and more. He also admits to being unfaithful to Mariah The Scientist.

While sharing his diss track on Instagram, 6ix9ine wrote in the caption: "Seen a snake turn spider turn rat don’t tell the world just please let me out man watchaht."

Read More: 6ix9ine Wants To Risk Life In Prison To Get Revenge On Men Who Jumped Him

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 75.8K
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 4.6K
Offset Set It Off Tour - Atlanta, GA Politics Offset Bashes Elon Musk For Promoting Pardon Of George Floyd's Murderer 5.6K
2021 Revolt Summit Music Tia Kemp Mocks Young Thug's Leaked Jail Calls In Viral Hotel Tour 1282
Comments 0