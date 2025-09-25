6ix9ine Savagely Roasts Pierre Bourne With Viral Interview Diss

6ix9ine claimed in a viral DJ Vlad interview that he stole Pierre Bourne's "GUMMO" beat from Trippie Redd.

6ix9ine may catch a lot of flack from the hip-hop world, but that hasn't made him any less outspoken, controversial, or viral when the time is right. One of his most recent explosions on the Internet was his DJ Vlad interview, during which he dissed Trippie Redd and got fans chuckling with some Pierre Bourne disrespect.

For those unaware, Pi'erre Bourne produced the breakout Tekashi track "GUMMO," and 6ix9ine claimed he stole this beat from Trippie Redd. During the Vlad interview, he even mocked both artists for not doing anything themselves with the instrumental and claiming that he did it the justice they never could. To do so, the New York provocateur flipped the producer's iconic beat tag.

"Pi'erre Bourne, I took his s**t because they don't know what to do with that," he remarked, as caught by Moroziyenot on Twitter. "Pi'erre Bourne could've hopped on his s**t. He could've hopped on his own s**t. 'Ayo, Pi'erre, come out here.' And do what? *laughs* And do what, n***a?"

We will see if Pi'erre or Trippie respond to these new jabs. In the meantime, we're sure Tekashi will have a lot of other people to talk smack about and further instigate.

6ix9ine Jumped

However, 6ix9ine is risking his own freedom by going at those who oppose him. During a recent podcast appearance with Charleston White, he vowed to get revenge on the men who infamously jumped him at an LA Fitness in Florida in 2023, even if it means he could go to prison for life due to his probation and release term violations.

"Listen to me right now... Mind you, listen to me, for the people that talk about, 'Oh, ah, ah, 6ix9ine,'" the 29-year-old expressed. "The only reason... I'ma get my get-back even if it get me life, n***a. Trust me. The reason for that... Did they pay they bond? They still in jail right now. Maybe one came out, had nothing to do with it. It got probably to do with his pops. I'ma get my get-back even if I get life, n***a. Trust me."

Amid 6ix9ine's other legal troubles, we will see if this leads to somewhere ugly. Hopefully it doesn't; he's got a lot else on his plate right now.

