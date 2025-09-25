6ix9ine has dealt with no shortage of legal issues throughout his career, and unfortunately, it doesn't look like they'll be coming to an end any time soon. Today, the "Gummo" rapper appeared in Manhattan federal court, where he was arraigned for allegedly violating his probation terms. He admitted to assaulting a man at a Florida gym in August, an attack that was allegedly prompted by the victim taunting 6ix9ine with snitching claims. “Me and another individual hit a person and it was wrong,” he told the judge, as reported by New York Post.

This isn't the first time 6ix9ine has admitted to violating probation, however. In July, he also admitted to two counts of possessing drugs. The charges are linked to the MDMA and cocaine that was discovered during a raid of his Florida mansion earlier this year.

Per attorney Mohammad Gangat, or @lawyerforworkers on TikTok, he was supposed to be sentenced for those charges today. The sentencing was pushed back due to his latest violation.

Read More: 6ix9ine Savagely Roasts Pierre Bourne With Viral Interview Diss

6ix9ine Jumped

Obviously, 6ix9ine has enough on his plate as it is, but he might be headed for even more legal trouble sometime in the near future. During a recent appearance on the One Night With Steiny podcast alongside Charleston White, he admitted that he plans to get revenge on the men who jumped him at a South Florida LA Fitness in 2023. According to him, he'll do whatever it takes, even if it means landing himself a life sentence.

"Listen to me right now... Mind you, listen to me, for the people that talk about, 'Oh, ah, ah, 6ix9ine,'" he began. "The only reason... I'ma get my get-back even if it get me life, n***a. Trust me. The reason for that... Did they pay they bond? They still in jail right now. Maybe one came out, had nothing to do with it. It got probably to do with his pops. I'ma get my get-back even if I get life, n***a. Trust me."