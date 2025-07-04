Born Daniel Hernandez, the “Gumbo” hitmaker preparing to admit to violating terms of his supervised release in his ongoing federal case. Popular social media account, InnerCity Press, unveils the news on X on Thursday evening (July 3). A joint letter was filed ahead of the rapper’s hearing on July 23.

The letter outlines the expected proceedings and next steps. Prosecutors and defense attorneys informed Judge Paul A. Engelmayer that Hernandez intends to plead guilty to two specifications: unlawful possession of MDMA and cocaine. Both offenses are classified as Grade C violations, considered less serious but still carrying weight under federal guidelines.

In response to these anticipated admissions, the government plans to dismiss two remaining charges, narrowing the scope of the case.

The government also agreed to Hernandez’s request for a sentencing adjournment, which would allow time to prepare for the next phase. The court will ultimately decide whether to grant this postponement.

Tekashi 6ixN9ne Drug Case

An evidentiary hearing no longer needed. Federal prosecutors asked that witnesses scheduled to testify.

These witnesses, based in Florida, would otherwise have traveled to New York. The government argued that excusing them would conserve judicial resources and prevent unnecessary burdens on those involved.

This development underscores how plea admissions can change the trajectory of legal proceedings, shifting the focus from a drawn-out trial to resolution. The July 23 hearing now centers on formalizing Hernandez’s admissions and setting a timeline for sentencing. Judge Engelmayer’s decision regarding the government’s requests will determine the next steps for both parties.

Hernandez’s acceptance of responsibility for the drug violations could influence his sentencing outcome. As the hearing approaches, attention remains on how the court balances accountability with the defendant’s cooperation. The case highlights the complexities of managing supervised release violations and the broader implications for high-profile defendants navigating the federal system.