6ix9ine Might Go Back To Jail For Multiple Probation Violations

A federal court summoned Tekashi 6ix9ine to attend a hearing over a week from now to address alleged probation violations and a recent raid.

Tekashi 6ix9ine took to social media earlier this year to cut off his ankle monitor and celebrate his freedom, but he is not out of the woods yet. According to an exclusive AllHipHop report, a federal court led by Judge Paul Engelmayer summoned him to appear at a hearing on Monday, April 21 in order to address multiple alleged probation violations, as he will stay under federal probation until November of this year. The New York rapper's probation deal includes provisions for drug testing, a firearm ban, and many travel restrictions. Furthermore, these were the reasons – among others – for his October 2024 arrest in New York, for which he served 45 days behind bars.

However, the judge at the time argued 6ix9ine's probation violations did not constitute a "gravely serious" threat, although the judge obviously warned him not to push risk any further. Things took a turn in March of 2025, when federal agents raided his Florida home for a probation check and seized guns and narcotics. They did not arrest Tekashi because there was not enough evidence, but the feds did reportedly walk away with DNA samples.

Why Is 6ix9ine On Probation?

For those unaware, 6ix9ine is on probation for his RICO cooperation in the Nine Trey Gangster Bloods case. Multiple alleged members landed in jail after his testimony, which obviously caused a lot of controversy in the hip-hop world. Since then, the rainbow-haired MC faced many more legal issues and bumps in the road, whether those had to do with his specific probation or not. Now, Judge Paul Engelmayer will decide whether or not recent probation violations related to the raid, the ankle monitor video, or other factors are enough to send him back to prison.

In the meantime, new music drops did not go perfectly, as some new tracks from 6ix9ine did not find the most glowing reception online by any metric. Nevertheless, with a career as viral, provocative, sudden, and divisive as this, we can never rule a comeback out. We will see if this probation situation even leaves the door open for that in the future, or if it means Tekashi will be unable to relinquish his legal burdens.

