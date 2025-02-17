Tekashi 6ix9ine Rocks Arena Concert On House Arrest: "I'm Impossible To Stop"

6ix9ine makes a surprise appearance while on house arrest. The fans go crazy.

Tekashi 6ix9ine surprised concertgoers over the weekend when he hit the stage to perform for a sold-out crowd. The rap star is on house arrest and showed the ankle monitor to the crowd as he ran through a few of his hit songs. Relishing in the moment, the rapper would share the moment with his fans on Instagram. The post's caption reads: "While on house arrest... Now I understand why they hate on me. I'm impossible to stop. After all the campaigns to cancel me and blackball me this is REAL LIFE."

Social media shared mixed reactions to Tekashi 6ix9ine's performance. A 6ix9ine fan commented, "Will always be the king of all things entertainment,marketing and the best stage performer." Addressing Akademiks, a fan shared that Tekashi 6ix9ine isn't popular anymore. They wrote, "Smh AK stop posting this lame ahh boy I promise you we are NOT rockin with dude." Another fan added: "Bro haven’t been relavent for years what exactly are “they stopping.” A fan suggested that New York Hip-Hop should be appreciative of the rap star. They commented, "New York Rap Should Be Thankful For Him."

6ix9ine's House Arrest
Last November, 6ix9ine struck a deal with federal prosecutors, agreeing to serve one month behind bars, followed by three months of home detention with an enforced curfew and electronic monitoring. His arrest on October 29 stemmed from multiple probation violations, including failed drug tests and unauthorized travel. His legal troubles date back to 2019 when he pleaded guilty to racketeering charges tied to the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods. Initially sentenced to two years in prison, he secured an early release in April 2020 after citing heightened vulnerability to COVID-19 as the virus spread through correctional facilities.

Upon ordering house arrest, the judge voiced frustration over the rapper’s repeated disregard for court orders, especially given the leniency he was granted during the pandemic. In response, 6ix9ine apologized, insisting, "I’m not a bad person."

