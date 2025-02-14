6ix9ine Mocks King Von After A Fake Coffin For Von Mysteriously Appears At Tekashi's Home

Studio Session With Pasha PG &amp; Tekashi 69
NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 06: Tekashi 69 attends a Studio Session at Quad Studios on February 6, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage/Getty Images)
Tekashi almost never passes up on a trolling opportunity.

6ix9ne has messed around and found out throughout his entire career, whether that relates to his rap beefs, his street feuds, or his legal troubles. However, he hasn't really learned how to keep his mouth shut and allow people to forget about these things, even though they are exactly what makes him so notable. For example, look no further than a recent mysterious occurrence. Apparently, according to TMZ, two men in a Tesla went to Tekashi's house in a private community in Florida on Thursday (February 13) to drop off a fake coffin for King Von, the late Chicago rapper who had heavy beef with him.

Furthermore, according to this report, the security guard at 6ix9ine's neighborhood let the men through. When the rarely apologetic MC's brother confronted them, the two individuals said they just had to drop off some artwork and left the coffin. It had "RIP King Von" and "RIP OBlock" sprayed on it, referring to the Chicago neighborhood that Von, Lil Durk, and many others rep. After this drop-off, Bomb Squad officials and authorities from the Palm Beach Sheriff's Office went to the house.

Why Were King Von & 6ix9ine Beefing?

However, law enforcement did not find anything malicious related to this fake coffin for King Von, just some liquid hand sanitizer. As such, they did not arrest anyone in connection to this incident, but 6ix9ine's statement to TMZ shows that he did not take this as a threat or attack, but rather as another opportunity to disrespect the dead. "I'm pretty sad," he reportedly told the outlet. "I wanted to keep the King Von coffin and put it in my room, but the police had to confiscate it. I wanted to sleep in the coffin to feel what it was like to be King Von for a day."

For those unaware, the beef between 6ix9ine and King Von – in a nutshell – stems from the former's feud with Lil Durk. All three continued to diss each other until Von tragically passed away, leaving Durk and Tekashi to bicker over their success, fallen friends, disrespect... You get the idea. Still, none of that really explains this fake coffin, so we'll see if there's any more to this story in the near future.

