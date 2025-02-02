King Von Associate O-Block Louie Reportedly Passes Away

According to various social media posts from loved ones and colleagues, O-Block Louie has passed away due to unknown circumstances. The details around this development are still very hazy, so take everything with a grain of salt. Nevertheless, people online are mourning this loss and looking back at his miraculous survival of a gunshot wound to the head the night that his friend King Von passed away. Police shot Louie in the head, and he later spoke of his full recovery and of that harrowing evening to DL Vlad. Our hearts go out to all those affected by this loss.

For those unaware, O-Block Louie was reportedly a close associate of King Von's, whose legacy as a late Chicago rapper continues to loom large in many ways. For example, Lul Tim recently engaged with a lot of media outlets about the night that he shot Von, regretting how things escalated to that level and recalling some alleged details about what went down. It remains a very complicated and sensitive conversation, even if fans and the hip-hop media landscape continue to reckon with it in more unitary ways.

"At the end of the day, all this bulls**t that we're talking about is stupid s**t that could have been handled a totally different way," Quando Rondo remarked to DJ Akademiks concerning his feud with King Von. "It could have been to the point that a song and three or four million dollars could have came out this s**t. It could have got handled in a legit way. In a music way." It's clear that everyone continues to deal with the fallout of the whole situation, and that many acknowledge that it went much farther than any of them intended to take it.