King Von's Sister Posts Heartfelt Tribute On Fourth Anniversary Of His Death

She still feels the loss.

King Von's murder devastated the music world. The rapper was one of the brightest talents to come out of the Chicago drill scene in the late 2010s. King Von and Lil Durk represented an exciting wave of artists who unnervingly authentic in their lyrics. Unfortunately, Von's authenticity caught up with him, leading to his death in 2020. His legacy is still being celebrated today, however, thanks to his friends, fans and most notably, his family. King Von's sister, Babyface Sky, took to social media on the fourth anniversary of his death to pay her respects.

Babyface Sky, who also raps, posted a photo of her and King Von when they were children. The image alone would have communicated the sense of loss she's felt, but she included an emotional caption as well. She admitted that every year since 2020 has been difficult for her. She also questioned how things would have been different had King Von lived to enjoy a full and happy life. "I'll take having you here over the fame and money any day," she wrote. "My love for my siblings is different and genuine." Babyface Sky also said she's still uncertain as to how to process her tragic loss.

King Von's Sister Reflects On "Good Times" They Shared

"Idk how to feel, I don't know how to react," she admitted. "All I can do is think about the good times we had." Babyface Sky then reflected on the passing of her grandmother, and how the absence of both her and King Von have made things tough. "I be thinking about you and granny so much it's crazy," she said. The rapper concluded her King Von tribute by asking him to continue to "rest "keep resting." King Von's other sister, Kayla B, also paid tribute to the rapper via social media. She retweeted video footage of her brother fooling around in a car.

Von may be gone, but his death is still impacting artists today. It's suspected that Lil Durk's desire to get revenge for the rapper's death led to an attempted hit being put on Quando Rondo. The alleged hit led to the death of Rondo's cousin. Five men were recently indicted in relation to the death, followed shortly by Lil Durk himself. The Chicago rapper is currently being held in Broward County Jail in Florida. He's been charged with murder-for-hire, and is awaiting trial.

