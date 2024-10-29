King Von Fan Goes Viral For Cleaning Up His Vandalized O-Block Mural

The vandalism occurred after Lil Durk's recent arrest.

A fan of King Von appears to have cleared up his mural in Chicago after the artwork was vandalized, earlier this week. Images from O-Block showed “Andy [hearts] Suki,” tagged over the original image of the later rapper. Akademiks and other popular social media accounts have since shared a video of a girl clearing it off. "If anybody asks who cleaned this, Melody By Lena," she said in the video.

Fans on Instagram have been having mixed responses to the viral clip. "She had ta make dat as street as possible 'fvck is u talking about' …'fvck is u talm bout' relax Mel Mel," one user joked. Others came to her defense with one user writing: "She wasn’t alone. Them members from the O was watching her back [laughing emoji] yall need to stay out Chicago business."

King Von's Mural Vandalized In Chicago

The vandalism occurred just days after authorities arrested Lil Durk for allegedly orchestrating an attempted murder of Quando Rondo. In their complaint, they alleged: “Banks [Lil Durk] put a monetary bounty out for an individual with whom Banks was feuding named T.B. Banks ordered T.B.’s murder and that the hitmen used Banks and OTF-related finances to carry out the murder.” It went on to allege that the move was in retaliation for the 2020 killing of King Von.

Fan Cleans Up King Von's Mural