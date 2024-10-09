FBG Duck’s Mother Sues Lil Durk, King Von's Estate, & Several Record Labels Over Son's 2020 Killing

FBG Duck’s mother is taking legal action.

FBG Duck’s mother, LaSheena Weekly, and two surviving bystanders of the 2020 attack on the late rapper have filed a lawsuit against Lil Durk, Only The Family Entertainment (OTF), several other record labels, and even the City of Chicago. They reference allegations of wrongful death, civil conspiracy, negligence, and failure to render aid.

In a press release put out by The Dinizulu Law Group, they accuse Lil Durk, King Von, and their associates of allegedly engaging in a conspiracy to murder Duck and placing a $100,000 bounty on his life. “Lil Durk…engag[ed] in, plann[ed], approv[ed] the bounty on FBG Duck’s life and condon[ed] the acts of violence King Von engaged when he knew or should have known of the violent conduct, and violent histories of King Von and other known gang members he affiliated [with],” the filing alleges, as caught by HipHopDX. “Lil Durk knew long before 2020 that King Von had a vendetta against FBG Duck, sought to rob and kill in the music industry, and consistently sought to build a brand of violence and reality rap based on committing real acts of violence on FBG Duck and the public at large.”

The lawsuit also targets several record labels including Alamo Records, Sony Music Entertainment Inc., Universal Music Group Recordings Inc. (Interscope Records), and Empire Distribution Inc, alleging that they knowingly signed, promoted, and profited from artists with gang affiliations and promoted “diss tracks” between them. The complaint accuses them of contributing to an environment that allegedly incited and monetized the violent behavior that led to FBG Duck’s death. It also alleges that OTF is “a hub for the O-Block criminal enterprise and street gang,” and “the media outpost of the O-Block criminal organization.”