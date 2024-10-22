FBG Duck's Mother Blasts Lil Durk For Concert Tribute Amidst Legal Drama

Lasheena Weekly did not like what she saw.

FBG Duck and Lil Durk were not friends. Quite the opposite, in fact. The rappers engaged were steadfast enemies until FBG Duck's untimely death in 2020. Durk has continued his commercial ascent in the years since, but that has not stopped Lasheena Weekly from taking legal action. The mother of FBG Duck sued Lil Durk, along with his record label, on October 9. The lawsuit alleges that Durk was involved with Duck's death. So when Durk decided to pay tribute to the late rapper on Sunday, Weekly took to social media to make it clear that was not amused.

Lil Durk performed in Chicago on October 20. The rapper brought out a host of guests, including Lil Baby and JT, but the most-discussed moment of the night was the memoriam segment. Durk decided to post photos of rappers who have died over the last decade. A number of fallen stars appeared, including King Von and Juice WRLD, but Lil Durk's decision to include FBG Duck polarized fans. Some felt he was being insensitive, others felt it was a kind gesture. Lasheena Weekly fell under the former camp. She took to IG on October 21 to make her issues with Durk known.

FBG Duck's Mom Called Cap On Lil Duck's Tribute

"IMA NEED YALL TO HASHTAG #DUCKDIDITFIRST," Weekly wrote. "N REPOST THIS PIC IF U THINK THAT S### NOT CAP." The mother of the late rapper felt like Lil Durk was trying to make himself look better by tributing someone he'd previously beefed with. This disdain for Lil Durk makes sense, given what Weekly has accused him of. In the court documents for the recent lawsuit, Weekly alleges that Lil Durk and his brother conspired to cover up the hit on FBG Duck's life. "[They] knew King Von placed a $100,000.00 bounty to kill FBG Duck," the suit read. "And actively participated to have FBG Duck killed and/or to cover up the killing of FBG Duck."

Lil Durk has made attempts to remedy the violence that he was allegedly connected to. The rapper went on the Big Facts podcast in 2023, and stated that his main goal is to stop gun violence in the Windy City. "The number one priority for us," he stated. "Is to stop the violence and slow it down as much as possible. It starts with everybody just coming together." Legal reps for Lil Durk have yet to issue a statement regarding Lasheena Weekly's lawsuit.