FBG Duck’s Mother Says People Are Dissing Her Late Son For Attention

FBG Duck's mother, Lasheena Weekly, shared a tribute for her late son on Instagram on Saturday, pleading with rappers to stop dissing the dead. She also accused artists of using her son's name for clout. "THE FACT THAT U ARE STILL BEING MENTIONED BY PEOPLE WHO NEVER MET U,,,, THAT SPEAKS VOLUME N IS PROOF THAT THEY KNOW IF THEY DONT MENTION U, THEY WONT GET NOTICED. THATS A HELLA OF IMPACT. LONG LIVE BOTH OF MY KINGS," she wrote in the post.

Fans in the comments section posted plenty of supportive messages for Weekly. "One of Chicagos strongest mothers..," one user wrote. Another added: "Much respect to u momma for keeping your son’s legacy’s alive." Other fans noted that Duck has shared songs with disrespectful lyrics as well. "No disrespect but duck got the most disrespectful songs you should just tap out of social media to keep your sanity," one user wrote.

FBG Duck's Mother Speaks Out

Duck was shot and killed on August 4, 2020. Federal investigators tied the act of violence to a gang war at the time. They stated that social media and rap "diss tracks" helped fuel the violent feud. In January 2024, six alleged gang members were convicted in the fatal attack.