Yungeen Ace Swears To DJ Akademiks That He Won't Diss Foolio

This interview went down several days after saying Foolio's death was "sad" on IG Live.

It seems like getting a solid read on Yungeen Ace's relationship with the now late rapper Foolio will never happen. No matter what positivity he shows toward his counterpart, Chicago-born MC is always going to have some eyebrows raised. For example, just about a week ago, the now Jacksonville native hopped on an Instagram Live session with his followers in which people were asking him about Foolio. Ace pointed out sad and tragic his passing was, as well as how they were supposedly cooler with each other behind closed doors. This led fans to make numerous comparisons to how King Von was when FBG Duck was murdered. It's worth mentioning that the alleged killer of Foolio was accusing Yungeen Ace as the one who put the hit on him.

However, he has not been charged in any capacity. But going back to the IG Live clip, DJ Akademiks reposted it to his account. Assumedly, Ace and the hip-hop sleuth had some conversations because a recent interview between them has just come out. Of course, Foolio was the main topic of discussion and during their chat. Throughout their sit-down, the "Ready To Die" MC continued to say more positive things about him.

Yungeen Ace Doesn't Disrespect The Dead

In the clip above, Akademiks asks him if he's going to continue to diss Foolio, to which he vowed, "No... can't be doing that bout the dead". Ace then went onto say how he used to listen to his music "back in the day" after Ak called him out for originally saying he didn't. He even pointed out how Ace and Foolio used to be friends. But he shut that down, saying they weren't really that tight, but that he did try to play some one-on-one basketball in Los Angeles. However, he claims Foolio turned down the offer. Overall, Ace was pretty all over the place, which seems to further highlight their checkered past.