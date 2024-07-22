Yungeen Ace Calls Foolio's Death "Sad" And Then Gets Accused Of Trying To Act Like King Von

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 11: Yungeen Ace attends Shipes' 40th birthday celebration on January 11, 2020 in New York City.
Yungeen Ace's response has some people confused.

Yungeen Ace and Foolio were rivals who had previously made some scathing diss tracks towards one another. Overall, their beef had been deadly in the past and fans were worried about the escalation of violence. Recently, Foolio was shot and killed and many went to point the finger at Ace. Although Ace has not been charged or named as a suspect in the murder, some feel like his songs since the shooting have been pretty obvious taunts.

However, recently, Yungeen Ace was on Instagram Live where he was speaking with his fans. During the IG live session, one person asked about Foolio's death. Yungeen Ace subsequently said it was sad, noting that he and Foolio were actually cool. Furthermore, Ace said that he is out of the streets and that everyone else should do the same. Needless to say, he was separating himself from any of the bloodshed that has gone on in Florida. In DJ Akademiks' comments section, some fans simply were not buying it.

Yungeen Ace Speaks

Some even jumped to the King Von comparison. Commenters said this is exactly how Von acted when FBG Duck was killed. "Bruh sound like von when they asked him abt duck," one person wrote. "King Von after duck got killed," wrote another. This sentiment was found all throughout the comments section. Of course, no one can truly say what Yungeen Ace's intentions are. After all, these are complex issues that aren't so easy to jump to conclusions about.

Let us know what you think about this situation, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that this is a bit of a weird response from Yungeen Ace? What do you make of all of the reactions and comments comparing him to the likes of King Von? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

...