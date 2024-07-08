Foolio’s Alleged Killer Claims Yungeen Ace Paid Him For The Murder

This accusation is unconfirmed and unlinked to any charges or investigations at press time regarding Yungeen Ace or Foolio.

Though Foolio's family recently paid tribute to his life and legacy at his funeral, new rumors online seek to disturb this peace. Moreover, an unidentified man is going viral on social media right now for claiming that he was the one who fatally shot the rapper, which are unverified claims since he concealed his face with a ski mask and an orange beanie. Not only that, but the man claims that he acted on the orders of the Florida MC's rap and real-life rival Yungeen Ace, who supposedly paid him $10K to carry out the attack. This is all highly speculative at press time, so take these remarks with a grain of salt.

"On everything I love, on the dead homies, I put it on everything, on my soul, on my kid, n***a: I’m the one that smacked Julio Foolio that night when he got dropped at his birthday celebration," the man expressed. "I ain’t gonna show my face or give my identity away or nothing like that, but you know, I did that. There was money on his head.

Foolio's Alleged Killer Speaks Out

"I rock with Ace and them boys, ATK," Foolio's alleged killer continued. "I be in Jacksonville heavy. If you know, you know. I handled that because Ace had that money on his head, Ace had them put that 10K up. Told me to slide, told me to smack Foolio because he got tired of that n***a running his mouth, playing all the time, you feel me? It is what it is, bruh. A n***a don’t give a f**k. About that money, anybody can get it. Foolio had it coming to him, so I don’t really feel sorry.

"A lot of people feel that it was on some gang s**t," he concluded. "It ain’t even really all that. Ace put that bread up and whoever wanted to take it, took it, so I took that. Rest in peace, Foolio." Police still haven't identified suspects in the shooting at press time. The two artists feuded for about seven years, and so did their collectives, after the late rapper's cousin passed away in 2017 following a shooting.

