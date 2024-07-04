Foolio Compared To A "Demi God" In Instagram Account's Latest Bizarre Post After His Death

Foolio's Instagram account has been bizarrely active since his passing, leading many to conspiracy theories about him still being alive.

Fans are still mourning the death of Foolio following a shooting at his birthday celebrations, but that's been a very strange process so far. Moreover, that's thanks to his Instagram account, which has still been active and posting stuff since his passing, leading many to believe wild conspiracy theories about him faking this tragedy. This latest post adds more speculative gas to that fire. "THE LIFE OF A DEMI GOD [purple devil emoji]," the account posted on its Story, showing someone (presumably the Florida rapper himself) flexing their jewelry. "You can NEVER KILL A DEMI GOD [purple devil emoji]. The power of VOODOO is real and the WORLD will be shocked VERY SOON mark these words. KNOW MOMMY."

In addition, Foolio's Instagram account also recently commented on a post featuring his alleged killer, and its language ties back to this most recent Story post. "Demi God [purple devil emoji]," the account commented. "I ain’t going nowhere, I’m a demigod. You can’t get me," he had said during a No Jumper interview earlier this year, and he even captioned an IG repost of this clip with the caption: "I’ll Never Die I’m a DemiGod."

Foolio's IG Account's Latest Mystery

"My grandma does VOODOO," Foolio's Instagram account captioned a video post featuring an old WWE wrestling match and a video of him rapping in a vehicle. "He's here, going to shock the world when the time is right. Game over?? The game just begun," it continued. It seems like many of these posts were promptly deleted, so either these are hacks that his team is following up on or there are some very bizarre choices and developments behind the scenes. Either way, it's a very spooky social media presence that many fans see as disrespectful, disturbing, and distressing.