Foolio's Hacked IG Comments On Leaked Photo Of His Alleged Killer

The bizarre saga continues.

The Foolio saga continues. The rapper was shot and killed on June 23 in Tampa, Florida. Generally, the rap community will mourn whoever's life was lost, but the drama surrounding Foolio has drowned out the mourning. The rapper's enemy, Yungeen Ace, has dropped two diss tracks since the shooting occurred. Even more bizarre, Foolio's Instagram has remained active. The account has posted videos, and even left stray comments on Yungeen Ace's disses. The account went silent over the weekend, but returned with a vengeance on July 2.

It was on this day that a photo of the rapper's alleged killer surfaced online. The photo is blurry, as uploaded by the account Riemoh, but Foolio commented nonetheless. "Demi God," the account wrote, with a purple demon emoji. It may seem confusing out of context, but this is a phrase that Foolio used while he was alive. During a No Jumper interview conducted in 2024, the rapper told the host that he could never die. "I ain’t going nowhere," he asserted. "I’m a demigod. You can’t get me." Foolio then posted the interview on his Instagram with the caption: "I’ll Never Die I’m a DemiGod."

Foolio's IG Wrote "Demi God" Underneath The Blurry Photo

The "Demi God" post also confirms that someone or some group of people have maintained control of the rapper's social media. There are some fans who have theorized that the police have taken control of the account in an effort to locate the rapper's killer. Then there are those who think Foolio's mother is commenting from his account, but that doesn't explain the odd, cryptic nature of the comments/posts.

Foolio's mother issued a public statement following the rapper's death. It was straightforward and sincere. She also announced that would be making a documentary about Foolio's life. "The story that only I can tell because I know the Truths from the Fakes," she wrote. "I think [I'm] the ONLY mother that [keeps] it Real while MOST others know [damn] well what was going on. with their OWN sons." Foolio's mother has no problem speaking her mind, so it stands to reason that she would admit she was the one posting under her son's name. Hopefully the real identity of the IG user is eventually revealed.

