"Foolio" Continues To Scare Fans Beyond The Grave Through His Instagram Page's Posts

We still don't know if someone is hacking Foolio's account maliciously or if this is a disturbing move from within his circle.

The tale of Foolio's tragic death becomes a more bizarre one every day, especially thanks to the rapper's still-active Instagram account. Over the past month or so, the page has sent out a lot of disturbing messages for fans alleging that the Florida native is still alive, and that there's voodoo and dark magic at play with a "Demi God." "Just know I'm still here," the account posted to its Instagram Story on Friday (July 12). "Once the time is allowed I'll shock the world. U can't kill a Demi God. I'm still here [purple devil emoji]. Guess I might have to go IG LIVE SOON. STILL HERE STILL STANDING NEW MUSIC ON THE WAY. Whoever said I’m not here stop believing them. Will shock the world soon once I’m allowed too. It will all make sense."

"RIP Son … Charles Jones II 'Foolio' The 'Real' Life Story Documentary Coming Soon," the late MC's mother wrote via Instagram. "The story that only I can tell because I know the Truths from the Fakes, I think Im the 'ONLY' mother that keep it Real while MOST others know dam well what was going on with their OWN sons , this been going on since 2014-2015.

"Some of these same women 'Celebrating' your death is some of the same Women looked up to me," Foolio's mom went on. "Sitting in my building I was their TEACHER and they were my STUDENTS at a Big Grown Age taking notes, not lets forget that!!! The same women that was buying your CDs for their kids, lets not forget that!!! These same women sons did the same thing you did went tit for tat on this drill music in which I NEVER Condoned.

"Mfs ask where his mom, it starts from home!!!" Foolio's mother concluded her lengthy IG message, which also thanked those in the rap game who believed in her son. "Them not knowing I stayed on you bout this beef chit, cussed u out, begged u to take stuff down. When I was SHOT 8 times, I spared their lives even tho mine was changed!!! The UNTOLD TRUTH Only I can tell coming soon… So much Unreleased Coming Soon!!!"

