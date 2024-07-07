Foolio’s Loved Ones Dance To Yungeen Ace Diss Track At His Funeral

Last month, Julio Foolio tragically passed away at the age of 26, following a shooting at his birthday party. As fans and peers mourn the unexpected loss, many have become confused, as his Instagram account has been more active than ever. Aside from posting promotional videos, it's shared posts about voodoo, compared the late rapper to a "demi-God," and more.
It remains unclear who's running the account, though some speculate that it's been hacked. The account shared a Story post yesterday featuring footage from Foolio's funeral, which was hosted in Jacksonville late last week. It shows his friends and family dancing and singing along to "When I See You," the performer's infamous Yungeen Ace diss track.
Foolio's Instagram Account Suggests Funeral Was A Music Video Shoot
On the track, he raps about Yungeen Ace's brother and two affiliates getting murdered after a birthday party in 2018. Social media users point out that it's an odd song choice for a funeral, particularly considering the circumstances that led up to Foolio's own passing. The account didn't stop there, however. It went on to suggest that the funeral was actually a music video shoot. "Funeral?? Or the best music video coming soon," it wrote.
The account also shared an Instagram Story captioned "I'm still standing!!!!" and "When the time is right the truth will come out." Of course, this has only fueled rumors that he faked his death, which are completely unconfirmed. Either way, the posts have fans calling out whoever's behind the late artist's account, and urging them to put things to rest. What do you think of Foolio's family and friends vibing to his Yungeen Ace diss track at his funeral? What about the late rapper's IG account suggesting that the funeral was actually a music video shoot? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.