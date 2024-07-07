Foolio’s Loved Ones Dance To Yungeen Ace Diss Track At His Funeral

Foolio's Instagram account also suggested that his funeral was actually a music video shoot.

Last month, Julio Foolio tragically passed away at the age of 26, following a shooting at his birthday party. As fans and peers mourn the unexpected loss, many have become confused, as his Instagram account has been more active than ever. Aside from posting promotional videos, it's shared posts about voodoo, compared the late rapper to a "demi-God," and more.

It remains unclear who's running the account, though some speculate that it's been hacked. The account shared a Story post yesterday featuring footage from Foolio's funeral, which was hosted in Jacksonville late last week. It shows his friends and family dancing and singing along to "When I See You," the performer's infamous Yungeen Ace diss track.

Foolio's Instagram Account Suggests Funeral Was A Music Video Shoot

On the track, he raps about Yungeen Ace's brother and two affiliates getting murdered after a birthday party in 2018. Social media users point out that it's an odd song choice for a funeral, particularly considering the circumstances that led up to Foolio's own passing. The account didn't stop there, however. It went on to suggest that the funeral was actually a music video shoot. "Funeral?? Or the best music video coming soon," it wrote.