Foolio Offered Fans The Address To His Birthday Party Where He Was Tragically Murdered

Social media coverage saw Foolio update fans on what was happening with his Airbnb pool party and where folks moved afterward.

Foolio tragically passed away at age 26 in Tampa, Florida early Sunday (June 23) following a shooting at his continued birthday celebrations. Moreover, he had shared via his Instagram Stories that he was sending the address to people DM'ing him and asked folks to reach out if they wanted to pull up. Of course, this move is facing a lot of criticism, scrutiny, and saddened reevaluation in the wake of this tragedy. The Jacksonville rapper had promoted his pool party a lot online, and when police said that there were too many people inside his Airbnb, he moved to a Holiday Inn and let fans know as well, and that was where unknown perpetrators at press time "ambushed" him and shot him according to his lawyer Lewis Fusco.

"What we have learned, and this is early in the investigation, two cars were shot at," Joneé Lewis relayed, who is a public information officer for the Tampa Police Department. "The victim in this morning’s shooting is believed to be Charles Jones [Foolio's birth name]. Positive identification is pending confirmation from the Medical Examiner’s Office." "At approximately 4:40 am, Tampa Police received a 911 call for a shooting at 11606 McKinley Drive," the department told XXL, confirming the loss of Foolio. "A total of four people were injured in the shooting. One person was pronounced deceased, three other victims are being treated at the hospital.

One Of Foolio's IG Stories Before Shooting

"Their condition is listed as stable at this time," Tampa PD's statement on Foolio continued. "Police are investigating what led up to the shooting and working to identify those involved. This is an active investigation. Additional information will be released when available. Anyone with information related to this shooting incident is asked to contact Tampa PD. [Call] 813-231-6130 or share a tip via Tip411, which is accessible through the TampaPD app." This comes after his attorney Fusco confirmed the news of his death to Jacksonville news outlet News4JAX.