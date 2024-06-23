Foolio Offered Fans The Address To His Birthday Party Where He Was Tragically Murdered

Foolio tragically passed away at age 26 in Tampa, Florida early Sunday (June 23) following a shooting at his continued birthday celebrations. Moreover, he had shared via his Instagram Stories that he was sending the address to people DM'ing him and asked folks to reach out if they wanted to pull up. Of course, this move is facing a lot of criticism, scrutiny, and saddened reevaluation in the wake of this tragedy. The Jacksonville rapper had promoted his pool party a lot online, and when police said that there were too many people inside his Airbnb, he moved to a Holiday Inn and let fans know as well, and that was where unknown perpetrators at press time "ambushed" him and shot him according to his lawyer Lewis Fusco.
"What we have learned, and this is early in the investigation, two cars were shot at," Joneé Lewis relayed, who is a public information officer for the Tampa Police Department. "The victim in this morning’s shooting is believed to be Charles Jones [Foolio's birth name]. Positive identification is pending confirmation from the Medical Examiner’s Office." "At approximately 4:40 am, Tampa Police received a 911 call for a shooting at 11606 McKinley Drive," the department told XXL, confirming the loss of Foolio. "A total of four people were injured in the shooting. One person was pronounced deceased, three other victims are being treated at the hospital.
Read More: King Harris Demands Jacksonville Rapper Foolio “To Get In The Boxing Ring”: “I’m On Some Mike Tyson S***”
One Of Foolio's IG Stories Before Shooting
"Their condition is listed as stable at this time," Tampa PD's statement on Foolio continued. "Police are investigating what led up to the shooting and working to identify those involved. This is an active investigation. Additional information will be released when available. Anyone with information related to this shooting incident is asked to contact Tampa PD. [Call] 813-231-6130 or share a tip via Tip411, which is accessible through the TampaPD app." This comes after his attorney Fusco confirmed the news of his death to Jacksonville news outlet News4JAX.
"We will not be making any additional statements until further notice," Foolio's lawyer wrote on IG on Sunday morning. "Please respect his family during this difficult time. Rest in peace @julio_foolio." "Y’all took my boyfriend from me. I hate y’all & I won’t be the only one crying [broken heart emoji]," a Sunday tweet from his supposed girlfriend Mani read. "God thank you for allowing me to see another Year & To celebrate another birthday," the Jacksonville rapper had tweeted on Friday (June 21) for his birthday ahead of the weekend's celebrations. "Appreciate all the birthday wishes so far."
Rest In Peace Foolio.