Snoop Dogg just added another chapter to his genre-bending career—this time, in a honky-tonk haze.

TMZ reports that the West Coast rap icon made an unexpected appearance alongside Zac Brown Band at Desert 5 Spot in Hollywood on Monday. Snoop joined the country outfit for the live debut of their new collaboration, “Let It Run.” The track, a breezy, marijuana-soaked anthem, blends Southern twang with laid-back funk, capturing an unlikely yet seamless fusion of country and hip-hop.

The impromptu performance unfolded during a private showcase previewing Zac Brown Band’s forthcoming album Love & Fear. Midway through their set—after playing crowd favorites like “Chicken Fried”—the band asked fans to give them space to film a music video.

That’s when Snoop stepped into the frame, grinning through clouds of smoke, a lit joint in hand. Dressed down and visibly relaxed, he delivered his verse with trademark charisma, turning the intimate set into a cross-cultural jam session.

“Let It Run” doesn’t try to force a genre marriage. Its ease is its strength. Built on banjo strums, mellow rhythms, and stoner wisdom, the track floats rather than demands attention. Snoop’s flow glides over the instrumentation, matching Zac Brown’s Southern drawl with twitter an effortless counterpoint. It’s not a novelty—it’s chemistry.

Snoop Dogg & Zac Brown Brand

Behind the scenes, the mood stayed festive. According to onlookers, a table stocked with beer and joints served as the crew’s greenroom centerpiece. Snoop kept his distance from fans angling for photos, reportedly preferring to stay focused on the music rather than bask in the spotlight.

Snoop Dogg’s catalog already spans hip-hop, reggae, gospel, and EDM. With this performance, he adds country to the mix—not as a gimmick, but as a natural extension of his creative reach.

From Long Beach block parties to Nashville-inspired ballads, he continues to defy categorization. His appearance alongside Zac Brown Band underscores what’s long been true about Snoop: he’s genre-fluid, culturally omnivorous, and always ahead of the curve.

Love & Fear is set for release later this year. If “Let It Run” is a preview of what’s to come, the album promises unexpected detours—and more boundary-blurring collaborations.